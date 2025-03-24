Adu-Boahene Arrest: Plea Deal An Option For Ex-Signals Bureau Boss Who Allegedly Stole $5.2 Million
The embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, can take advantage of the plea bargaining regime amid his arrest for alleged corruption.
Attorney General Dominic Ayine told the press he is open-minded about the plea bargaining regime.
“I am open-minded when it comes to these issues, so if they want to do plea bargaining they should make an offer through their lawyers immediately after I file the charges. and I will be willing to look at it because that is the essence of the plea bargaining regime."
Adu-Boahene is facing up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of illegally amassing wealth, according to Ayine.
Adu-Boahene and his wife have been granted bail set at GHS 260 million with two sureties, as investigations continue into his financial dealings.
