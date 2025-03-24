The embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, can take advantage of the plea bargaining regime amid his arrest for alleged corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Attorney General Dominic Ayine told the press he is open-minded about the plea bargaining regime.

Former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has the option of a plea deal. Source: Cedar Mountain Chapel International, AG

Source: Facebook

“I am open-minded when it comes to these issues, so if they want to do plea bargaining they should make an offer through their lawyers immediately after I file the charges. and I will be willing to look at it because that is the essence of the plea bargaining regime."

Adu-Boahene is facing up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of illegally amassing wealth, according to Ayine.

Adu-Boahene and his wife have been granted bail set at GHS 260 million with two sureties, as investigations continue into his financial dealings.

Source: YEN.com.gh