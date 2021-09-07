3 key Arsenal stars make return ahead of tough Premier League clash

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes are yet to feature for Arsenal this season through injuries

Summer signing Ben White has also been unavailable for selection after he tested positive for COVID-19

However, the trio could be in contention when Arsenal take on Norwich City in the next fixture

The Gunners are yet to pick a single point this season, losing all three matches of the new campaign

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mikel Arteta has been handed a timely injury boost following the return of three key players to full training this week.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Ben White returned to full training on Monday, September 6. Photos by Julian Finney, Stuart MacFarlane and Matthew Ashton.

Source: UGC

The trio of Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Ben White is understood to be in line to feature when the Gunners take on Norwich in their next Premier League clash after the international break.

Partey is yet to play for the north Londoners this season after he picked an ankle injury during a friendly clash against rivals Chelsea back in August.

Gabriel is also yet to pull on the Arsenal shirt in four consecutive matches after suffering a knee injury in July while on international duty with Brazil.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

White, who was a record summer signing for Arsenal has been absent since his side's 2-0 loss against Chelsea after he tested positive for coronavirus.

He, however, has already made his debut for the Emirates outfit having featured in the side's campaign curtain-raiser against newly-promoted Brentford.

Metro UK now reports all the three took part in Monday's training session and could be in contention to play when Arsenal face off against Norwich on Saturday, September 11.

The north Londoners will be desperate to use the tie to get their campaign back on track, having lost all three matches of the new season.

Incidentally, Arteta's men are also yet to find the back of the net thus far this season in a woeful run of results that has them rocked bottom of the league standings.

Edu backs Auba, Laca to shine

Earlier, TUKO.co.ke reported Arsenal technical director Edu has backed the pair of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette play an influential role this season.

Edu has come under immense criticism in recent weeks over the club's transfer strategy this summer.

Despite being the Premier League's heaviest spenders during this window, the Gunners have endured one of their poorest starts to a league campaign.

The north Londoners splashed over £150million on six new additions who have had little impact on the team.

Source: Yen News