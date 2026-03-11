A throwback video of the popular Ghanaian TikToker Lopez demanding GH¢5000 weekly from anyone trying to date her has resurfaced online

This came after she called out the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Assafuah, over their past dealings before his marriage

The old video has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share their opinions

An old video of the popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Lopez, claiming that any man who wants to be her partner must be ready to pay her weekly has resurfaced online, causing a massive stir.

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Vincent Assafuah tied the knot with Dr Charis, a medical doctor, health advocate, fitness enthusiast, and online personality, in a private ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

The lavish event was attended by close family members, friends, and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to its private nature, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Oforikrom MP Michael Kwasi Aidoo, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.

Photos and videos of the wedding surfaced on social media, showing the couple wearing matching traditional outfits and beaming with happiness as they celebrated their union.

Lopez calls out Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Days after the union of Vincent Ekow Assafuah and Dr Charis, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star named Lopez surfaced on social media with an allegation against the politician.

According to her, the NPP MP entered her DM a few months before his wedding, and they even went on a date. She claimed she was excited because she thought their alleged relationship might lead to marriage, believing that she had met a good man.

Lopez said she was thrilled to see footage of Vincent Ekow Assafuah rocking his kente as he married the love of his life, which made her believe the MP was dating Dr Charis during the time of their date.

The TikToker, who was believed to be heartbroken, shared some screenshots from her conversation with Ekow Assafuah as proof of her claims.

She added that the politician even asked her to sleep over during one of their meetings, but she turned him down because she did not like the idea. According to Lopez, she has now blocked the MP.

The TikToker's rant sparked massive reactions on social media as many observers questioned her intentions for calling the MP out.

The Facebook video of the TikToker Lopez calling Vincent Ekow Assafuah out is below:

Old video of Lopez resurfaces

Amid the brouhaha, a throwback video of Lopez claiming any man who wants to be her partner must be ready to give her GH¢5,000 weekly for reasons best known to her has resurfaced.

The TikToker indicated that there was no way she could go into a relationship with a man who earns GH¢1,000 monthly.

The footage, which was from a street interview, has triggered massive reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Lopez is below:

Reactions to Lopez's throwback video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Lopez's resurfaced video.

Obaa Yaa wrote:

“Y'all don't know her. If she is angered, she can pay that money weekly to her partner. I know her.”

Alex wrote:

I knew it! I knew something was missing!!! I really applaud Hon Assifuah for steering clear of her. I'm sure he noticed it from the very first date. Kudos, sir.”

Nana Hene wrote:

“I'm not surprised that the MP didn't marry her. She might be an opportunistic lady.”

Kwame wrote:

“We men only fight for a woman who wants to stay and be humble, not that I know the right woman.”

Vincent Assafuah’s wife speaks on private marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Assafuah's wife had detailed why she kept her relationship with her husband private before their wedding ceremony.

In a resurfaced video, Dr Charis noted that she did not like posting about her partner because she feared another woman would pop up with drama involving him.

Her explanation triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users.

