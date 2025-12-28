French football icon Thierry Henry has named the greatest midfielder in Premier League history between Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry had no doubts when selecting the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

While he acknowledged there were several outstanding candidates, one name stood above the rest.

Thierry Henry has named the greatest midfielder in Premier League history between Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.

Source: Getty Images

Having spent eight years at Arsenal, winning numerous team and individual accolades, the Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best players ever to grace the English top flight.

Henry's time in the league saw him compete against some of the greatest footballers, as Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea regularly fought for domestic supremacy.

Given his experience, few are better qualified to answer the age-old debate: Who is the Premier League’s best midfielder of all time?

Henry names Premier League's GOAT midfielder

For decades, fans have passionately debated this question, but when Henry appeared on Monday Night Football in September 2020, he had a definitive answer.

"Paul Scholes," Henry stated without hesitation.

"The next, right behind and very close, would be Steven Gerrard. But I have to go with Paul Scholes. He was always one step ahead. He made Manchester United tick. Every time we played them, we had to find a way to stop him—it’s true."

Henry went on to emphasise just how pivotal Scholes was for United.

"I think Stevie G comes really close, but Paul Scholes has to win. You guys in England had, on paper, the best midfield in the world."

Henry’s admiration for Scholes wasn’t new. Five years earlier, he had been asked to name the best Premier League player of the century so far, and his answer remained the same.

Speaking to Sky News, he expressed frustration that Scholes didn’t always receive the recognition he deserved.

"I don’t think people give him enough credit. He’s one of the best, if not the best, I’ve played against. He could do anything. Paul Scholes is one of the best I’ve seen in this league and anywhere in the world."

When discussing the Premier League’s greatest midfielders, Scholes and Gerrard are often the first two names mentioned, with Frank Lampard also in the conversation.

However, in recent years, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has made a strong case for himself, consistently proving his world-class ability—despite injuries limiting his playing time.

