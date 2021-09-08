Proud Man Celebrates His #bossbae’s Big Promotion: “Be a Boss, Date a Boss”

A proud man has headed online to celebrate his girlfriend's recent promotion

His lady is officially the CFO of a local non-profit organisation and the young man has shared a heartfelt congratulatory message to her

Mzansi found the post super sweet and took to the comments section to react

A local man has social media users buzzing after heading online to gush about his super successful partner. His girlfriend just secured herself a promotion as one of Mzansi's youngest CFO's and her partner has described exactly how hard his lady worked to land the role.

This proud man is dating a newly appointed CFO. He headed online to gush over his partner and her incredible achievement. Images: Lindokuhle Ntuli/LinkedIn

, Lindokuhle Ntuli celebrated his lady's achievement.

“Be a boss. Date a boss. Build an empire," he began his post.

Ntuli goes on to share is lady's passion for her work. The brilliant CFO, Farai Mubaiwa has a real passion for helping the youth of Mzansi.

"I know and have seen how hard you work in any space you enter. I have seen your unwavering passion for the youth of this country. I have felt your tears on my shoulders at the face of the rising unemployment stats. I have seen the battles you have waged against unemployment in partnership with Corporates, NGO’s, Implementation Partners, and Government."

Local social media users were positively enthralled by the post. Many people were happy to see a young couple working on their relationship and thriving careers together. That's definitely ultimate goals!

Check out some of the comments below:

Ayanda Hoho said:

"This is wonderful news!! Congratulations to you both on this achievement!!! #ToGreaterHeights."

Crezlyn Gouws said:

"Congratulations, she is goals."

Martin Mhlaba said:

"Keep it up. Sky is the limit."

Thabo Changela said:

"To the empire!!"

Rory Mondshein said:

"I love this so much."

Gladys Mataru said:

"The biggest motivation one needs to believe in themselves is being loved. If you are truly loved by someone whose words you trust, whose advice you cherish, the sky is the limit. Congrats and may this be one of many happy moments."

