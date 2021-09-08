Jeff Bezos Reportedly Invests in Startup Aiming to Reverse Ageing

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, reportedly invested in a company researching how to reverse biological ageing

The startup named Altos Labs is seeking biological reprogramming of cells to make people younger

Russian billionaire Yuri Milner founded the company in 2020

It seems the elusive fountain of youth could finally be found, given the substantial financial investments being directed towards extending human life.

Jeff Bezos invested in a company seeking to extend human life. Photos: Jeff Bezos.

The world's richest man Jeff Bezos has reportedly invested in a company seeking to reverse ageing.

According to MIT Technology Review, Bezos invested in the startup called Altos Labs, which is researching how to reverse biological ageing.

The publication reported that Altos is the brainchild of Russian tycoon Yuri Milner, who made part of his fortune through Facebook.

Milner reportedly met with scientists in 2020 during a two-day conference at his palatial home in California on how biotechnology might be used to make people younger.

Altos Labs was birthed afterwards.

Bezos invests

According to Forbes, Bezos, who is 57 years old, currently ranks as the richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth of over KSh 20 trillion.

Aside from Bezos and Milner, who has a net worth of KSh 480 billion, the company reportedly has other wealthy investors.

Bezos, who has a 10% stake in retail giant Amazon and owns a space exploration company Blue Origin, reportedly has a long-standing interest in longevity research.

Altos is pursuing a biological reprogramming technology to rejuvenate cells and ultimately prolong human life.

Given the financial backing the company has received, extending human life may no longer be a creation of science fiction movies.

