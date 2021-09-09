Werner was in scintillating form against Iceland on Wednesday, September 8

The German international however missed a sitter, despite scoring in the World Cup qualifier tie

Hansi Flick's side have won five out of six group stage games and are top of Group J by a wide margin

Chelsea striker Timo Werner was on target in Germany’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Wednesday, September 8, but his open miss was the talking point on social media after the game.

Timo Werner has scored in all three of Germany's qualifying games. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Germany, under the guidance of new boss Hansi Flick, thrashed a helpless Iceland in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was Werner’s Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger who opened the scoring in the first half with a looping header.

Bayern Munich pair Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane were also on the scoresheet and Werner rounded off the scoring late on by tapping in a cross from Kai Havertz.

As far as the overall complexion of the game was concerned, Germany were thoroughly dominant in Reykjavík and should have scored more goals if they were more clinical.

Werner was perhaps the most guilty of missing chances despite getting his name on the scoresheet as he missed an absolute sitter from a few yards out with the scores 3-0.

Luckily for the German, he made up for the earlier miss by tapping in late on to complete the rout.

Werner still looking for his spark at Chelsea

As far as his Chelsea career is concerned, Werner is yet to show his best form, both under Frank Lampard and new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Having been signed from Leipzig at the back of an incredible run where he bagged 34 goals in 45 games, Werner has struggled as a Blue, only notching 12 strikes in 55 appearances.

For Germany, however, he is showing a lot of promise as he is the go-to guy for goals under Hansi Floick.

During the international break, Werner has scored in all of Germany’s games and has one assist under his belt, stats which are quite impressive for the young striker.

At Chelsea, however, he finds himself at a crossroads, especially after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, who is likely to be Tuchel’s preferred option upfront.

Prior to Lukaku’s signing, Werner actually welcomed the Belgian’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, saying Lukaku would help keep defenders attention off him in games where they are both on the pitch.

