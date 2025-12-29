Anthony Joshua Criticised Online Following Horror Nigeria Car Crash That Killed Two
- British boxing star Anthony Joshua survived a horrific car crash in Nigeria that tragically killed two occupants
- Fans and the global boxing community flooded social media with messages of concern and relief following Joshua’s minor injuries
- A Nigerian academic has publicly criticised Joshua’s presence in the country, warning the superstar to stay safe amid the tragic accident
British boxing superstar Anthony Joshua reportedly escaped with minor injuries following a devastating car accident in Nigeria on Monday, December 29, which tragically claimed the lives of two people.
The 36-year-old former heavyweight champion was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck near a petrol station on the busy Lagos–Ibadan expressway.
As the BBC stated, eyewitnesses say Joshua was seated in the back of the Lexus, with three other occupants inside, while his security team followed in a second vehicle.
Per The Sun, emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene as crowds gathered around the wreckage. Video footage shows Joshua being assisted from the badly damaged vehicle, surrounded by shattered glass and debris, looking visibly shaken.
The boxer was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, confirmed by Lanre Ogunlowo, the Ogun State Police commissioner.
Eyewitnesses recounted how members of the public helped rescue those trapped in the wreckage and flagged down passing vehicles to provide support before emergency services arrived.
Dr. Kelechi Ugonna criticises Joshua
Following the news of the crash, Nigerian professor Kelechi Ugonna took to X to express his surprise and concern over Joshua’s presence in the country.
Ugonna admitted he did not understand why the British heavyweight boxer was in Nigeria but stressed the importance of staying safe, given Joshua’s global superstar status.
While his comments sparked debate online, Ugonna’s warning resonated with many who viewed the accident as a reminder of the dangers faced by high-profile visitors in unfamiliar environments.
@Olaoluwakitan said: ''This mentality is the reason why South-Eastern Nigeria isn't developed.''
@Shadrack Oladele reacted: ''You have a very careless point here! So because he's a Global Superstar, he shouldn't move around? People d!e in their houses "staying in one place" as strongly advised by you! Kylian Mbappe was in live attendance at the Cameroon game yesterday, he moved around too.''
@Rowena KT also commented: ''Truth is this time of year is very risky for accidents. An entire family of 7 perished in Uganda on Christmas Day in a horrific road accident. People are careless, speeding for no reason, people drink and drive. He must enjoy life & visit home but maybe police company next time.''
@Abi Lawrence said: ''Anthony Joshua need to come back to the UK asap for medical treatment. From the sound of things, human error (reckless driving) may be the cause of this accident. RIP to the departed.''
Joshua enjoyed leisure in Ghana
Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Anthony Joshua’s trip to Ghana included a luxury getaway when businessman Ibrahim Mahama treated him to a private boat cruise along Ada’s scenic beachfront.
The boxing legend was in the country for Sharaf Mahama’s boxing event in Accra in June, combining professional duties with a memorable and relaxing experience.
