Wayne Rooney Rates Man United's Title Chances After Return of Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney contends Man United are outright Premier League favourites after re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the Englishman, Ronaldo will play a central role in United's push to rival other teams for the domestic crown

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus and is in line to make his second debut for the club this weekend

Wayne Rooney has backed Man United to challenge for the Premier League title this season after the return of club idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wayne Rooney contends Man United are outright Premier League favourites after re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Matthew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo sealed a stunning return to his former side during the last days of the summer window and is already in contention to make his second debut for the Red Devils this Saturday, September 11, against Newcastle United.

While some have expressed doubts over the Portuguese talisman helping United win the league, Rooney believes his former teammate will have a huge impact.

According to the former England international, Ronaldo is a "very big player" and will play a central role in United's push to rival Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea for the Premier League title.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I think United are finally ready to go and challenge for the title, and I really feel they have to, this year," Rooney said.

"So Cristiano’s going to be a very big player, I think he’s going to have big moments in the season and I’m sure he’ll score a lot of goals," he added.

Speaking to The Mirror, the now Derby boss further revealed he will not be at Old Trafford to watch Ronaldo despite having a day off.

"I haven’t spoken to Cristiano since his return and I won’t be going to the game on Saturday. I’ve got a day off on Saturday and two of my sons have got their own games, so I’ll be taking them and being a taxi driver on Saturday," he said.

Man United plan special welcome for Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Man United are planning a unique and special welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford this weekend.

Ronaldo is believed to be in line to make his second debut for United against Newcastle on Saturday, September 10, days after they sealed the transfer of the Portuguese.

Sportbible now reports the Red Devils are set to mark the return of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a unique moment at the Theatre of Dreams.

The publication claims the presentation will include a solo walk by the 36-year-old to the centre of the circle before kick-off after his name is announced.

Source: Yen