A young Ghanaian man has expressed frustration with the Electricity Company of Ghana over fast-running electricity meters

He revealed that he spends as much as GH₵50 every two days to buy power due to the rapid depletion of credits

The man alleged that some ECG technicians and unnamed individuals are benefiting from the situation by secretly offering to fix meter issues for a fee

A frustrated young man has resorted to taking matters into his own hands after his repeated calls to technicians of the Electricity Company of Ghana to address fast-running meters went ignored.

The visibly concerned man lamented that the rising cost of electricity has become increasingly difficult to manage.

Man alleges some ECG technicians are profiting from meter faults. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He revealed that he spends as much as GH₵50 to purchase power every two days.

He further alleged that some ECG technicians and certain unnamed individuals are taking advantage of the ongoing problem.

According to him, technicians secretly approach customers experiencing issues with their meters and offer to “resolve” the problems for a fee, a practice he described as unacceptable and condemnable.

The young man explained that his public agitation was intended to draw the attention of the authorities to this growing issue, hoping that corrective action would be taken to ease the financial burden on ordinary citizens.

Watch the video here:

Man slams ECG over skyrocketing electricity power

A young Ghanaian man has sparked conversation online after publicly expressing frustration over what he describes as the unbearable cost of electricity in recent times.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the visibly concerned man lamented that the rising cost of power has become difficult to understand and manage.

A frustrated customer calls out ECG over fast-running electricity meters. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

He alleged that the situation feels like a deliberate attempt by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to financially suffocate consumers.

Making a case for himself, he explained that he does not use high-energy-consuming appliances in his home. Despite this, he claims his prepaid electricity credits deplete unusually fast whenever he tops up.

According to him, he now spends more than GH¢200 on electricity every week, a development he describes as unprecedented.

His comments have since triggered reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing similar concerns about the rising cost of utilities and the strain on household budgets.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to youngman's call for solution

Scores of people have reacted to the young man's sentiments on the skyrocketing electricity bills. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

The One commented:

"You people are saying he is right, but it is not right for him to barge into the office. How many of you have so far taken steps against these corrupt and dishonest electricity company."

Beeo noted:

"Till today, I don't even understand the need for the change of our old meters."

Kofi Appiah-Danquah said:

"The metering system have to be relooked at because these complains are becoming one too many."

Elikemopined:

"I thought someone was asked to investigate the high cost of electricity within one week? No findings? Most people are more frustrated than this just because they don’t video. You can ask around."

Lady weeps over rapid prepaid credit depletion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady had sparked an emotional reaction from Ghanaians after a video of sobbing went viral online.

The reason for her tears was the soaring cost of electricity, coupled with the rapid depletion of prepaid credit, something she lamented had taken a toll on her.

The young lady stated that she spends between GH¢300 and GH¢400 on electricity monthly, and recently purchased GH¢500 worth of electricity, but that still did not last the month.

Source: YEN.com.gh