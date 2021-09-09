Mixed reactions have trailed emerging viral pictures of a lady in the Nigeria Police Force owing to her looks

Fatima Abdulaziz said to be in the rank of deputy superintendent of police has been adjudged by man people as the most beautiful in the force

Her brother Abdulaziz Bin Abdulaziz four years ago tipped his beautiful sister to become an inspector general of police

An adorable photoshoot of a Nigerian policewoman has gone viral and become an internet hot topic.

It is not just her taking the snaps in the police uniform that made the lady the cynosure of all eyes but her physical looks.

She is said to be a deputy superintendent of police by rank Photo Credit: Officers and Cadets worldwide

Photos of the policewoman identified as Fatima Abdulaziz was shared by Officers and Cadets Worldwide on Facebook.

The lady is reportedly a ranking deputy superintendent of police in Katsina state.

In a viral photoshoot, Fatima 'slayed' in native wear and then in two different force uniforms.

Her brother prays she becomes IGP in future

It is the desire of her brother, Abdulaziz Bin Abdulaziz, that she rises to the position of an inspector general of police someday.

Legit.ng came across a post he made on Facebook 4 years ago expressing his desire.

Mixed reactions trail her photos

Gbeminiyi Obileye said:

"Be admiring her beauty while they keep proping another fulani for IGP i just hope by then we would have discarded this over-centralised police for effective state/regional systems."

Iroko Francis Oluwaseun

"Omo, and I wan join Nigeria police ooo. With someone like this . Nigeria go better. I believe "

Chinwe C Onyejekwe Nz

"If she’s by the roadside begging, you want her body but criticize her for being lazy. She works hard to make a decent life for herself, more criticism……haba!!!!!!!!!"

Victory Chikezie

"This is the kind of things i want to be seeing in the north. Not denying the women folk education and professional careers."

Another female police officer becomes internet sensation

