Embattled Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica has appeared at the Gbese High Court ahead of the final verdict in his US extradition case.

Abu Trica: Embattled Socialite Arrives in Court With Handcuffs for Verdict in US Extradition Case

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica arrives in court for verdict

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Abu Trica was seen arriving at the Gbese High Court with security officials inside a red saloon vehicle on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

As they entered the premises, several protestors from the socialite's hometown of Agona Swedru, who gathered in front of the court in the morning to demand his release, swarmed the vehicle to catch a glimpse of him and show their unwavering support.

As he exited the vehicle, the handcuffed Abu appeared to be in good spirits and happy about the support from the protestors as he and the officers entered the courtroom for the final hearing.

The Instagram videos of Abu Trica's arrival at the Gbese High Court for the verdict of his US extradition case are below:

Source: YEN.com.gh