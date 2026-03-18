The Gbese High Court has adjourned embattled socialite Abu Trica's extradition case verdict hearing following legal proceedings on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

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Abu Trica Makes Emotional Exit as Gbese High Court Adjourns His US Extradition Verdict Hearing

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Abu Trica arrived at the court for the verdict that would have determined if he would be released from police custody or be extradited to the US to face prosecution for the charges against him.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica departs court after case adjournment

Following his appearance at the Gbese High Court, Abu Trica's US extradition case was adjourned to Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

In a video shared by blogger Ted News on Instagram, the Swedru-based socialite flashed a smile as he exited the courtroom in handcuffs while being escorted by a security official.

Abu was put inside the vehicle and taken back to his detention centre, where he has been since he was arrested in December 2025.

Speaking after the court proceedings, the socialite's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, announced the news of the case adjournment to his client's protestors and urged them to leave the premises to avoid being arrested for trespassing.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica leaving the Gbese High Court after his case was adjourned is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh