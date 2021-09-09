Asiedu Nketia has jumped to the defense of former president Mahama in his recent comment

He believes people are blowing Mahama's comment out of proportion

According to him those who do not understand should get a dictionary

Accra - The National Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has jumped to the defense of former president Mahama on his previous comment.

According to him, people who do not understand the comment made by former president Mahama should check the dictionary for the meaning.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, Asiedu Nketiah said Mahama was reiterating the need for party supporters to give off their utmost best in protecting the party’s interest in the 2024 general elections.

Check the dictionary if you don't understand do-or-die – Asiedu Nketiah jabs critics

Source: UGC

“What has Mahama done wrong?... I don’t see how this is problematic unless for those who do not understand or fail to understand the obvious... Whoever does not understand it, may look it up in the dictionary. It is the Queen’s language,” he said.

Asiedu Nketiah was also of the view that the comment which many are misinterpreting is just being blown out of proportion.

“We don’t think this should be something people should be worried about at all. I don’t see why people should make a fuss about this thing at all. I am so surprised about this hypocrisy. People are trying to make mountain out of a molehill,”, he added.

2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mahama has said that the 2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations, since elections are won there.

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo has made the election life and death for him, since he uses his Delta and invisible forces enrolled in the security agencies to do what he likes.

Mahama said the mere sight of some military and police personnel with piercings and other unacceptable things will leave you wondering.

He said the NDC has learnt its lessons from what happened during the 2020 election and will be vigilant during the next election.

‘Do or die’ is a harmless English Idiom

Former president Mahama has justified his recent comments about the 2024 elections.

According to him, he only used an English idiomatic expression which does not translate into the interpretation most people have drawn out of it.

In a report filed by 3news.com per an interview Mahama had on Moonlite FM in Sunyani, he said the comments were harmless and advised people to stop reading meaning into it.

“Those who don’t understand English should stop the school interpretation”.

He added that proverbs are part of daily expressions and are used especially in situations where use of plain language will not be prudent

Source: Yen.com.gh