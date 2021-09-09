The Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the Convention People's Party (CPP) has condemned former President John Mahama's recent ''do-or-die'' remarks

Eric Jerry Aidoo described the former president's remarks as dangerous and incendiary

He also stated that the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must apologise to the Electoral Commissioner (EC) of Ghana

The Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Eric Jerry Aidoo, has vehemently condemned former President John Mahama over his recent ''do-or-die'' remarks.

Eric Jerry Aidoo, also known as Chairman Jerry, described the former president's comments as ''dangerous'' and incendiary.

He stressed that, the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is whipping up members of his party to engage in violence in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Eric Jerry Aidoo said:

''Somebody who wants power at all costs is a dangerous person ... He's inciting the youth to engage in violence at a time when the country is dealing with the impact of coronavirus.''

The CPP Youth Organiser further stated that, the former president has been unfair in his attacks against Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commissioner (EC) of Ghana.

He explained that, if the former president knew that elections are won at the polling station, why did he go to court to challenge the final results declared by the EC, saying he ''must apologise to the EC Chair''.

Commenting about the 2024 general elections, Chairman Jerry claimed his party stands a better chance at winning the presidential seat.

''Mahama is not going to win the 2024 elections; the CPP stands a better chance of winning than him,'' he said.

Background

On Tuesday, September 7, at the start of the resumption of his Thank You tour in the Bono East Region, the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the next polls must be won at the polling stations and it will be ''do or die'' affair.

''We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls,'' he said on Techiman-based Akina FM.

''The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved,'' he said.

The comments stirred controversy as most people felt it was incendiary.

