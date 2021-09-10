Man Says Friends Shunned Him for Marrying Woman with No Legs, Hand: "I Love Her"

In 2016 Odiwuor Peter met Linet on Facebook after she kept liking and commenting on his posts

The two became friends and would often share personal stories until they decided to meet

Peter said he fell in love with Linet the very first time he saw her and has never stopped loving him

In 2016 Odiwuor Peter noticed that a particular person constantly liked his Facebook posts and commented on them.

Peter met Linet on Facebook, fell in love and tied the knot recently. Photo: Peter Odiwuor.

Source: UGC

He often shared sermons and encouraging texts on his timeline but did not know a particular lady was watching him.

Slid into her DM

One day Peter slid into her DM, seeking to know more about her. He soon found out that the lady was in a relationship, but it wasn't stable.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"She told me that she discovered that the man was married elsewhere and that his parents had discouraged him from marrying her," Peter told YEN.com.gh in a phone interview.

Peter was also going through a strenuous relationship, and they both bonded over that. Linet also revealed to Peter that she had no legs and one hand.

She lost both her legs to a strange disease that led to the amputation but was born without her left hand.

During their conversations, she would often ask Peter if he thought she would ever find someone to love her just the way she is.

"This touched me very much," Peter recalled.

Love at first sight

In 2017, Peter went to Eldoret near where Linet was living. When he first saw her in person, it was love at first sight.

The two hit it off and started a serious relationship. However, Peter's friends discouraged him soon after, saying "God could not allow him to marry such a person".

His parents, however, supported him, and this year, the two decided to walk down the aisle, having dated for two years.

Wedding

On September 4, the lovebirds said 'I do' in a lovely ceremony close friends and family attended.

"Being married to someone with a disability is tough but I learnt to accept her just as she is. When travelling, have to carry her and place her on the seats then fold the chair and put it in the boot. It takes a lot of dedication to do this constantly," he narrated.

According to Peter, Linet can cook, clean, and is self-dependent; the only thing is she cannot walk.

Favourite things about your wife?

YEN.com.gh asked Peter what he loves most about Linet, and his answer blew us away.

"I love her love for God and the fact that we can hold mature conversations together. She is determined and graduated from university despite being in her condition. I love that she is brilliant," the smitten newly wed husband went on and on.

Susan Njogu and Phillip Eling

YEN.com.gh recently reported how a Kenyan woman met and married her disabled Australian husband.

This is the story of Susan Njogu and Phillip Eling, perfect strangers who became perfect friends and sealed it with a vow that only death would do them apart.

Born with muscular dystrophy, a disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass, Eling was forced to use a wheelchair from the age of five. Two years later, cupid shot an arrow his way, and Njogu crossed his path, marking their fairy tale love story.

Source: Yen