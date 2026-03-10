Five Perish in Kwahu Trailer Accident; Driver Battles for Life

Five people have been confirmed dead after a trailer loaded with cement reportedly suffered brake failure and overturned on the Kwahu Highway

The accident occurred around 6:14 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2026, according to the Kwahu South Municipal Fire Service

The driver, who is in critical condition, reportedly told medical personnel it was his first time working with the assistants who died in the crash

the accident occurred on Monday, March 9, 2026, on the Kwahu Highway.

The report suggested that the incident happened when the trailer, fully loaded with cement and heading towards Kotoso in the Kwahu East District, reportedly suffered brake failure and overturned.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kwahu South Municipal Fire Service, Sylvia Apoya, said the crash occurred around 6:14 a.m.

According to her, the critically injured driver was only able to provide limited information to medical personnel.

He reportedly explained that it was his first time working with the assistants, otherwise known as “loading boys”, who tragically lost their lives in the accident.

Although authorities have yet to confirm where the cement was loaded from, family members from Obomeng and Mpraeso have identified the deceased.

Sylvia Apoya further explained that investigations are ongoing, adding that more details will be communicated when they become available.

16 die in road crash

Meanwhile, at least 16 people are feared dead following a devastating head-on collision between an ambulance and a Ford Transit bus at Potrikrom in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.

The bus was travelling from Kumasi to Bechem when it collided head-on with the ambulance on March 3, 2026.

Adom News reported that the impact of the crash, reportedly caused by excessive speed, left both vehicles mangled beyond recognition.

The majority of passengers on board the Ford Transit are believed to have perished instantly due to the severity of the collision.

An eyewitness, Kwabena Stephen, described the scene as horrifying.

Other witnesses said the ambulance, believed to belong to St. Mary Catholic Hospital at Drobo, was overtaking another vehicle when the crash occurred.

Ghana road crash data from 2025

Ghana has recorded 2,949 road crash fatalities in 2025, bringing the total number of people killed on the roads to 63,599 since 1991.

The 2025 deaths marked the highest-ever reported road fatality cases in a single year, a situation the National Road Safety Authority said was a wake-up call for stronger stakeholder collaboration to stem the tide.

According to the latest road traffic crash statistics, the deaths comprised 2,352 males and 597 females.

The statistics indicate that the deaths occurred from 14,743 road traffic crashes in 2025.

The crashes, which resulted in 16,714 injuries, involved 24,938 vehicles of all categories: private, commercial, and motorbikes.

TikTok star passes away in motor accident

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kumasi-based TikToker, Ella Mundy, had passed away following a serious motor accident on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The late TikToker passed away in an accident with a male acquaintance while returning home from an event in Kumasi.

Ella Mundy's tragic demise in the motor accident has triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

