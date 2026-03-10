The presenter, Okatakyie Afrifa, has reacted to the saga involving Goldbod and Nana Aba Anamoah’s Women of Valour

This comes after it was alleged that the government-owned business sponsored the ladies' event hosted in London

Goldbod Jewellery has debunked the sponsoring rumour after the claim sparked anger among some NDC foot soldiers

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has broken his silence on the saga involving Goldbod and Nana Aba Anamoah's Women of Valour as he jabbed NDC foot soldiers.

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Nana Aba Anamoah held the third edition of her annual event, the Women of Valour conference, at the London Hilton on Park Lane in the UK. Gracing the event were several high-profile female celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kate Henshaw, Serwaa Amihere, and many others.

The event aimed at inspiring women turned controversial after claims emerged that it was sponsored by GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

The government institution came under fierce criticism over its alleged sponsorship, as many Ghanaians, most especially NDC foot soldiers, questioned why the institution would waste Ghana's resources on private events.

Okatakyie Afrifa reacts to Goldbod saga

Speaking on his livestream, Okatakyie Afrifa jabbed NDC foot soldiers over their anger over the alleged sponsorship of Women of Valour.

According to him, they should not be thrilled that they have been sidelined because Asiedu Nketia, the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), once stated that “fools are used in winning power”.

Okatakyie Afrifa asked the foot soldiers to stop ranting on social media, saying;

“You do not deserve London, beautiful ladies like Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and the other ladies are fit for such a location.”

The presenter’s reactions came after Goldbod debunked the allegations, sparking anger among NDC foot soldiers.

Watch the TikTok video of Okatakyie Afrifa below

Goldbod reacts to Women of Valour sponsorship

In a post shared on the institution’s X, formerly Twitter, page, Goldbod stated that it did not sponsor the event as projected by some people on social media.

They claimed Goldbod Jewellery was only involved as partners as it offered discounted prices to participate in the annual event.

“GoldBod Jewellery Limited is listed as one of the partners of this year’s Women of Valour event because the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the programme as part of our ongoing Ghana Heritage Month promotions. The company did not contribute to the funding of the event,” the Institution indicated.

The X post of Goldbod is below:

Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Goldbod saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah responded to the backlash over her Women of Valour event.

The presenter expressed gratitude to Ghanaians, including netizens, for discussing the London event widely on social media.

She also noted that she loved the free publicity the Women of Valour conference had received on social media and urged fans to follow the event's official X page.

