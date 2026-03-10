Several applicants in the ongoing internal security services recruitment have taken to social media to express concern over delays in receiving their aptitude test results.

Police Recruitment: Govt Ends Aptitude Test Results Release As Many Decry ‘Pending’ Status

The development follows an earlier announcement by the government, through the Ministry of the Interior, outlining a schedule for the release of results for the various recruitment categories.

According to the timeline, results for all applicants were expected to be released between March 4 and March 9, 2026. Within that period, candidates across the different categories were to check their status on the recruitment portal to determine whether they had qualified for the next stage of the process.

However, as of Tuesday, March 10, 2026, a number of applicants from Categories A, B and C say they are yet to receive their results. Many claim their status on the C-SERP recruitment portal still reads “pending,” leaving them uncertain about their progress in the exercise.

The situation has triggered widespread discussion online, with applicants sharing their frustrations and seeking clarity on the status of their applications.

Some have called on the authorities to address the issue and provide an update on the remaining results, while others have expressed hope that the situation will be resolved in the coming days.

The recruitment process into the internal security services typically progresses through several stages, including aptitude testing, medical screening and final selection.

As the concerns continue to trend on social media, many applicants say they remain hopeful that the outstanding results will be updated on the portal soon.

Applicants share frustrations over result delays

The delay has generated significant online reactions, with affected candidates posting their experiences and concerns on various platforms.

While some have urged the government to intervene and provide clarification, others have chosen to remain hopeful, leaving the outcome in faith as they wait for updates.

Below are some reactions shared by applicants online.

