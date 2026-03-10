Controversial Ghanaian seer Karma President has criticised prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah over his recent doom prophecy concerning Ibrahim Traore

Telvin Sowah, founder of Prophetic Life Embassy, had claimed in a radio interview that he foresaw Traore in captivity alongside his family members

Reacting on TikTok, Karma President dismissed the prophecy as a prediction, arguing that many modern preachers lack true spiritual insight

Controversial Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has ignited drama on social media after blasting popular man of God, Prophet Telvin Sowah.

Prophet Telvin has grabbed headlines in recent days after issuing a series of bold prophecies covering Ghanaian and African politics, as well as global geopolitics.

During an appearance on Accra FM on March 4, 2026, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy shared a doom prophecy for Burkina Faso’s military head of state, Captain Ibrahim Traore.

Prophet Telvin Sowah claimed that he had seen a vision of the Burkinabe leader in captivity, portending doom for the popular figure.

“Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, I am seeing him in handcuffs and sitting in captivity. He's wearing a grey shirt, jean trousers, and slippers. And black people, like terrorists or whatever, are holding cameras and recording him,” the man of God said.

He added that Ibrahim Traore’s son was also being held in captivity in his vision, as well as another woman who looked like a domestic employee.

“They were having his small boy, I don't know if it is his son. I also saw another woman, about 49 years old, I think a domestic worker or something. They took all of them and packaged them. There are also soldiers in military attire around. I can clearly see them, but I don't want to mention the name of the country they are from,” he said.

Karma President slams Telvin Sowah’s Traore prophecy

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on his official TikTok page on March 9, 2026, Karma President slammed Prophet Telvin Sowah over his prophecy.

The self-acclaimed seer said his ministry colleague possessed no true insight and was only engaging in a game of predictions and calling it prophecy.

“Men of Jesus in this era are prediction preachers. This is a prediction. You don't give out a prediction and call it a prophecy. Many of these men of Jesus on the radio and TV don't know the difference between a prophecy and a prediction. Prophet Telvin talks too much; he has no power, he has no spiritual eyes,” he fumed.

Karma President’s rant stirred mixed reactions on social media, as some Ghanaians defended Prophet Telvin Sowah’s ability, pointing to some past predictions he had made that had been fulfilled.

Karma President's Elisha Osei prophecy trends

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's prophecy about tragedy in Ghana's ministry had resurfaced after the death of Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi.

After the passing of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International founder, many speculated about his colleague's past vision.

