The Manchester City star reportedly plans to walk away from the club this summer after rejecting a new contract offer

The £300,000-a-week playmaker could become one of the most sought-after free agents in world football on June 30, 2026

Barcelona, Saudi Arabia, and even a romantic return to his boyhood club are emerging as possible landing spots

Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva is reportedly preparing to leave Manchester City at the end of the season after deciding against extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who currently earns around £300,000 per week, is approaching the end of his contract this summer.

Bernardo Silva could leave Manchester City this summer as a free agent. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

While City are believed to have offered Antoine Semenyo's teammate the chance to prolong his deal by at least another year, which would have taken his tenure at the club close to a decade, The Sun suggests Silva has made up his mind to move on.

Silva reportedly declines Manchester City extension

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Portugal international has informed the club that he has no desire to sign a fresh contract in Manchester.

As a result, he is expected to see out the remainder of the campaign under manager Pep Guardiola before departing when his deal expires on June 30, 2026.

Despite featuring regularly this season, the versatile midfielder has managed two goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Bernardo Silva's contract with Man City is set to expire on June 30, 2026. Image credit: Quality Sport

Source: Getty Images

Nevertheless, his importance to Guardiola’s system has remained evident throughout the campaign.

Silva’s decision means he could become one of the most attractive free agents on the market this summer, bringing an end to an era that has seen him emerge as one of City’s most dependable performers.

Silva on radar of Barcelona and Saudi clubs

Meanwhile, the Portuguese star has long been linked with a switch to Barcelona, and the Catalan giants are still believed to admire his profile.

However, the Spanish club’s ongoing financial difficulties could make it difficult to match his current wages.

Another possible destination is Saudi Arabia, where several of Silva’s international teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Neves, already play.

A move to the Middle East would likely see the midfielder earn significantly more than his current salary.

According to Marca, there is also the sentimental possibility of a return to Benfica, the club where Silva began his football journey as a youth player in 2002.

Should Silva depart the Etihad, the midfielder is expected to receive a heartfelt farewell after playing a central role in one of the most successful eras in Manchester City’s history.

City signed Silva from Monaco for £43 million in 2017 after he helped the French side win the Ligue 1 title.

Since then, he has lifted six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four Carabao Cups, while also playing a key role in the club’s historic Champions League triumph in 2023, as Transfermarkt records indicate.

Across nine seasons with the club, Silva has scored 75 goals in 445 appearances, cementing his legacy as one of Guardiola’s most trusted players.

