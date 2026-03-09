Alhaji Masawudu Osman has boldly challenged Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku to a debate on Ghana's agricultural policies

He claims his experience as a former Agriculture teacher gives him more practical knowledge of the sector than the minister

The challenge has sparked widespread reactions on social media, drawing attention to both leaders’ expertise and vision for farming in the country

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Third Vice-Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawudu Osman, popularly known as Chairman Buga, has challenged the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, to a debate on policies regarding his sector.

Speaking on Power97.9 FM on Monday, March 9, 2026, Chairman Buga vowed to floor Eric Opoku on issues pertaining to farming in the country.

NPP’s Alhaji Masawudu Osman, aka Chairman Buga, challenges Agric Minister Eric Opoku to a debate. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Claiming to be a former Agriculture teacher at Techiman Senior High School, Chairman Buga suggested that he is more versed in the sector than the minister.

"I'm an agriculture teacher. I used to teach at the Techiman Senior High School. I more knowledgeable in Agriculture than Eric Opoku....Call Erico Opoku for a debate between me and him on agric. We will debate on the science and skills for cultivating the soil to produce crops, and the rearing of livestock and other farm animals," he said.

When the host drew his attention to Eric Opoku's impeccable knowledge and experience in the field of Agriculture, Alhaji Masawudu Osman indicated that he was unfazed by the minister's pedigree.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Chairman Buga's challenge to Opoku sparks reactions

His challenge to the Minister for Food and Agriculture has sparked reactions on social media, with many expressing their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions.

@Prosper Kofi Ahortor said:

"Masawudu is very learned man paa, despite the beef between him and Osahene Kevin Taylor."

@Donald Duah also said:

"Talking is just free but, the doing matter."

@Alamu Faisal commented:

"Why dint you teach your npp former agric minister how to do agric first."

@Samuelpk Awotwi also commented:

"You don't worry. Kevin Taylor will give you a fine answer."

@Ombonaa Latif wrote:

"Omg so this one too be teacher b4 teaching what?"

@Godfred Quashigha Edzah also wrote:

"What he's saying is very true. I commend him on his sub."

A brief background about Eric Opoku

Eric Opoku, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South constituency in the Ahafo Region, was appointed Minister for Food and Agriculture in 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama.

As Minister for Agric, he has introduced several strategic programmes aimed at modernising Ghana's agricultural sector.

In 2025, he launched the "Feed Ghana Programme," a flagship initiative designed to reduce food imports, boost local productivity, and create jobs through modernisation and technology like greenhouse cultivation.

Eric Opoku has focused on improving farmers' incomes by establishing service centres, enhancing irrigation, and promoting value addition through agro-processing.

The NPP's Third Vice Chairman, Masawudu Osman, aka Chairman Buga, allegedly slaps a popular communicator at the party headquarters. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Chairman Buga allegedly slaps NPP communicator

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that NPP’s Chairman Buga, allegedly slapped a party communicator.

The altercation reportedly occurred at the NPP headquarters in Accra, in the presence of several national executives.

The altercation between Chairman Buga and the party communicator reportedly occurred after a disagreement.

The two reportedly engaged in a heated argument over the NPP’s communication strategy and public messaging, which escalated into a physical altercation.

Source: YEN.com.gh