Selassie Ibrahim has opened her second Sel Pharma outlet in Airport West, expanding her business into Ghana's healthcare sector

The ceremony was attended by many stars, including Gifty Anti, Kalsoume Sinare, and Empress Gifty

Addressing guests, the actress turned entrepreneur shared the story behind her venturing into the healthcare business

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Selassie Ibrahim has expanded her pharmaceutical business with the unveiling of a second Sel Pharma outlet in Airport West.

Kalsoume Sinare, Gifty Anti, Irene Opare and other support Selassie Ibrahim at the opening of the Airport West branch of her Sel Pharma. Photo source: @tinanewsgh

Source: Instagram

The new branch cements her growing footprint in Ghana's healthcare sector just twelve months after launching her first branch in East Legon.

The opening on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, drew a notable gathering of public figures, including veteran broadcaster Gifty Anti, actress Irene Opare, Roselyn Ngissah, gospel musician Empress Gifty, who joined guests to mark the occasion, and actress and newly sworn-in ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Speaking at the ceremony, Selassie Ibrahim described the new outlet as a significant milestone despite its modest outward appearance, noting that it represents a considerable commitment of time, capital, and energy and is only the beginning of a larger ambition.

The Sel Pharma concept, she noted, is built around a model that goes beyond conventional pharmacy services.

The actress noted that the business would operate around the clock, offer delivery options, and is designed with a retail-friendly layout that welcomes walk-in customers regardless of whether they are seeking treatment, blending healthcare access with everyday convenience.

The 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards nominee traced the origins of the venture to persistent encouragement from people in her inner circle roughly a decade ago, at a time when she considered herself unqualified for the healthcare space.

Actress Selassie Ibrahim opens second branch of her Sel Pharma at Airport West in Accra. Photo source: @selassieibrahim

Source: Original

With the involvement of her brother, a UK-based pharmacist, and a close friend, she eventually gathered enough momentum to bring the idea to fruition last year with the East Legon launch.

Born Selassie Ibrahim, the actress rose to prominence through her roles in Ghanaian and Nigerian film and television productions, becoming a recognisable face across West Africa's entertainment landscape. She is the brain behind the REFFA Awards.

In recent years, she has pivoted increasingly toward entrepreneurship, with Sel Pharma representing her most structured and sustained business venture to date.

She noted that media visibility and digital platforms have played a crucial role in building public awareness of the brand, a tool she intends to continue leveraging as the business grows.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Joselyn Dumas loses money in Momo theft

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actress Joselyn Dumas had narrated how she allegedly got scammed while attempting to pay for and upgrade her DSTV bouquet.

In a video, the actress recounted how a fake DSTV representative gained access to her mobile money account and allegedly stole her money

She noted that a 'fake' representative who was very friendly during their call sent her a link for her to enter her decoder number and PIN and gained access to her Momo.

Source: YEN.com.gh