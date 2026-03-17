Illegal miners have devastated over seven acres of cocoa farms in Upper Denkyira West District

Farmers express frustration over impunity and widespread destruction of agricultural lands

Spokesperson warns of severe impacts on the cocoa farming community and local livelihoods

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Illegal miners have been reported to have destroyed over seven acres of cocoa farms at Akwabuoso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

Darlington Nana Boateng, a spokesperson for the farmers, complained about impunity from small-scale miners.

Illegal miners destroy over seven acres of cocoa farms at Akwabuoso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region. Credit: Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

He told UTV their destruction went beyond just cocoa farms.

“People with excavators go to people’s farms with no care, whether it is cocoa, oil palm, etc.”

“It has become a problem for cocoa farmers here. A very serious problem... I don’t know if it is a kangaroo country we are in.”

About the illegal mining problem

Artisanal and small-scale gold mining in Ghana has traditionally been an indigenous activity traced back to the 15th century, which often employed rudimentary means of extracting the minerals. Known locally as “galamsey”, this term is derived from the rudimentary process of gathering bits of mined minerals to sell using tools like a pickaxe, shovel and pans.

But this term is considered outdated and a misnomer, given that Chinese involvement has transformed the illegal small-scale mining through the introduction of machinery like the aforementioned changfa crushing machines and the trommel wash plants, as well as the proliferation of excavators, water platforms and suction equipment for dredging in rivers.

This mechanisation has allowed land that would previously have taken years to mine using traditional methods to be mined in weeks.

Destruction and pollution of farmlands from galamsey

There has been particular concern over the destruction of farmland and the diversion of streams and rivers for mining purposes.

Illegal mining has replaced subsistence agriculture in several rural areas as the principal income-earning activity.

An estimated 1.2 million hectares of farmland have been lost to illegal mining in Ghana. Estimates suggest over 30,000 hectares of cocoa farms were destroyed through illegal mining in 2025. A study in the Amansie West district in the Ashanti Region noted that 71% of cocoa farmers had lost land to illegal mining.

Most of these losses result from agreements with farmers, although some farms are taken over by force.

In the Upper Denkyira East district in the Central Region, a study revealed that about 65 farms had been destroyed by illegal minig while a further 53 other farms were at risk of being destroyed by the activities of illegal miners.

NDC executives investigated over galamsey

YEN.com.gh that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, had instructed the EOCO to investigate the NDC Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga and National Organiser, Joseph Yammin, over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The probe, stemming from a report, sought to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated, with the EOCO tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s abundant natural resources.

Source: YEN.com.gh