A video of Kumawood actress Honey Frimpomg interacting with her fans has gone viral on social media

She expressed joy over the support she has received and promised to hold live Q&A sessions with her fans

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have celebrated the superstar Ghanaian actress

Honey Frimpong, a famous Kumawood actress based in the US, has expressed appreciation for the support she is receiving from her fans.

This comes after she posted a clip on her TikTok page to prove to Ghanaians she is still a good actress, with the video going viral.

Frimpong took to social media to express disbelief and thank her fans for the outpouring of love she is receiving on social media.

The Kumawood actress has opened up about her plans to have a question-and-answer session with her fans on TikTok on an agreed date.

The adorable video had raked in over 5,000 likes and more than 200 comments at the time of publishing this report.

Ghanaians react to Honey Frimpoing's video

Social media users who took to the video's comment section celebrated the actress, with some commending her for relocating abroad.

abigailattuadubea commented:

"Forever young and natural my sweet mum you are the real kumawood. eii kuuu laaaa i can't forget that movie wow"

cicaarthur625 stated:

"Some of us missed ur movies ooo"

serwaah Sika replied:

"Always looking young."

Mzzowusua indicated:

"Always looking beautiful mummy."

yvonna added:

"Eiii u don't know we love.herrrr we love u paapa."

Jackline Brantuo added:

"Mum looking beautiful, may almighty God see u true."

Serwaah Grace Konadu remarked:

"I'm watching your movie now mummy."

Jackline Brantuo indicated:

"My mum looking beautiful, may almighty God see u true

Kumawood actor laments in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Kumawood actor, Thomas Agyeman Duah, who travelled to the United Kingdom, had expressed regret about relocating abroad.

In an interview, he lamented that back in Ghana, he made money from renting his Kia Bongo vehicle to people until he decided to sell the car and use the cash to travel overseas.

He stated that his woes in the country were also largely due to his inability to obtain legal and necessary documents, leading him to wonder if he should have moved away at all.

