Two people have lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Anyinam-Enyiresi stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the two died after two cars collided, adding that the collision also left 13 others injured.

The Anyinam Fire Station received the distress call at 9:21 a.m. and dispatched a six-member rescue crew led by Leading Fireman Awuku Samuel, who reached the scene at 9:36 a.m.

When the rescue team arrived, the two cars, a Toyota Hiace (registration AS-4191-25) and a Honda Pilot (registration AS-8086-14), collided head-on and were found in the middle of the road

The driver of the Honda Pilot and a female passenger were found trapped inside the wreckage. The GNFS crew successfully extricated both victims and rushed them to Enyiresi Government Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Thirteen other victims, 12 males and one female, had been transported to the same hospital by bystanders before the rescue team's arrival. Their current conditions remain unknown.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Toyota Hiace, which was travelling from Nkawkaw to Accra, attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed into the oncoming Honda Pilot.

The GNFS rescue team worked to clear the accident scene and restore normal traffic flow before returning to their base at 11:05 a.m.

Photos shared on the GNFS Facebook page showed the two cars mangled beyond recognition.

Reactions to Anyinam-Enyiresi accident

The news of the accident on Anyinam-Enyiresi has sparked sad reactions from social media users. While some people prayed for travellers' safety, others called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

Mapk Nehpets said:

"What is the Police gonna do to the Toyota driver since he caused the accident. We barely hear of any prosecutions for reckless drivers. Imagine minding your business and driving carefully and a reckless driver killing innocent people."

Razak Aduah said:

"The kind of speed those cars go at that Accra-Kumasi road hmmm."

Kwabena Opoku Agyemang said:

"God have mercy on us and grant the departed souls place to rest."

Aggrey Fynn said:

"The police should with immediate effect closed down any drinking sports within any motor parks and any place near the car stations please."

