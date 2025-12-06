Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ghana vs. England Head to Head Record of All Time Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Football

Ghana vs. England Head to Head Record of All Time Ahead of 2026 World Cup

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • The all-time head-to-head record between Ghana and England has been detailed following Friday's 2026 World Cup draw
  • The Black Stars of Ghana head to the USA, Canada, and Mexico 2026 in a confident mood after getting a favourable group
  • The England national team is crammed with individual talent such as Harry Kane of Bayern Munich and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Ghana’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup just got electrifying after being placed in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama in Friday’s December 5 draw in Washington.

It’s a thrilling yet demanding group, pairing the Black Stars with two European powerhouses and a determined CONCACAF side.

A look at Ghana and England’s head-to-head stats before their 2026 World Cup clash. Image credit: Alex Pantling, Ghana FA
Source: Getty Images

England bring star quality in the likes of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden, while Croatia offer trademark grit and tournament craft.

Panama promise relentless intensity. For Ghana, it’s the perfect blend of challenge and opportunity, a stage to rewrite past disappointments and reignite global respect.

As noted by the Ghana Football Association, Otto Addo’s men now face a defining test, and the journey promises pure drama.

Head-to-head record between Ghana and England ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Black Stars
Source: Twitter

Ghana vs. England head-to-head

Following Friday's draw, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the previous encounter between England and Ghana.

The Three Lions and the Black Stars played out an exhilarating 1–1 draw in a friendly on March 29, 2011, at Wembley Stadium. England, managed by Fabio Capello, took the lead just before halftime through Andy Carroll, who smashed home his first international goal.

Ghana, coached by Goran Stevanović, refused to fade and delivered a sensational finish when Asamoah Gyan curled in a brilliant equaliser deep into stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations among the huge Ghanaian crowd.

The game was fast, physical, and full of emotion, a true showcase of Ghana’s rising global stature and England’s competitive edge.

Watch highlights of that game below.

According to 11v11, that game is the only time Ghana and England have met, as both teams' fans eagerly await the England vs. Ghana 2026 World Cup showdown.

Ghanaian star urges Ghana to shine

Speaking passionately to YEN.com.gh, former Black Stars midfielder Daniel Owusu challenged the Black Stars to show the world their true identity, insisting that this group is not a threat but a golden opportunity for Ghana to shine on football’s grandest stage.

“This is not the time for fear. This it’s the time for Ghana to shine. Being drawn alongside England, Croatia, and Panama is not a punishment; it’s an invitation for the Black Stars to prove themselves on the biggest stage once again. These are strong teams, yes, but Ghana has never been a nation that backs down from a challenge.

Daniel Owusu continued:

''We have the talent, the youth, the experience, and the hunger. What we need now is belief, discipline, and unity. If the players walk onto that pitch with confidence and purpose, Ghana can surprise the world. The group is tough, but this is exactly where greatness is born. The world is watching and and this is our moment to rise.”

Black Stars' potential World Cup squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh predicted a list of 26 players that Black Stars of Ghana head coach Otto Addo is likely to assemble for next year's tournament.

The potential squad included the likes of Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Salisu, and Alexander Djiku.

Source: YEN.com.gh

