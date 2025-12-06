Jackie Appiah has earned the admiration of many Ghanaians on social media after a video of her surfaced

It all happened as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on December 5, 2025, and decided to distribute items to the needy

Netizens who reacted to the post have praised the actress for her show of benevolence

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after a video of her went viral.

This comes after the actress, in a programme organised by her foundation, the Jackie Appiah Foundation, took to the streets of Madina as part of her birthday celebrations to distribute food, clothing, and other essential items to those in need.

A moment from the incident, which has warmed hearts, showed her interaction with a female bystander who was visibly starstruck upon seeing the Perfect Picture actress.

Conversing in Twi, Jackie Appiah first asked the woman how she was doing, to which she responded.

The woman, who was all smiles, admitted that she often saw Jackie on screen and that this was her first time seeing her in person.

The woman politely asked if she would receive some of the items being shared, and Jackie Appiah immediately responded in the affirmative. She then handed a large-sized Gino tomato product to the woman.

Jackie Appiah renovates University of Ghana ICT laboratory

As part of activities marking her birthday celebration, Jackie Appiah also renovated the ICT laboratory of the University of Ghana School of Communications Studies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning, the actress said she decided to renovate the facility at her alma mater as an act of gratitude for the education she received there.

“Thank you. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank God Almighty for adding another year to my life. As some of you know, on the occasion of my birthday each year, I try to show appreciation to society by donating to a group in need,” she said.

At the commissioning event, the actress was accompanied by her manager, Samira Yakubu, and other prominent personalities, including the producer of The Aben Show on Angel TV Ghana, Doreen Heymann.

At the time of writing, the video had garnered over 3,000 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps praise Jackie Appiah

Netizens who took to the comments of the video celebrated the actress for her benevolence.

Bambi stated:

"I do cry when I don't gift people on my birthday."

slim~shay added:

"Awwwn, Jackie is so down to earth. See how she keeps saying “please.”

itz_payson_one wrote:

"See the mango seller’s face, that’s me right now."

