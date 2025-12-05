Three lives have been tragically lost following a of two vehicles head-on collision on Kpando-Aziave road on December 5, 2025

Three people have been killed following a head-on collision between a tipper truck and a passenger vehicle on the Kpando–Aziave road in the Kpando Municipal Area in the Volta Region on Friday afternoon, December 5, 2025.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who were the first responders at the scene, the three died after two vehicles collided. Six other people were injured, while one person was unharmed.

A collision involving a Howo tipper truck and Daewoo Matiz on the Kpando-Aziave road claims three lives.

In a statement on Facebook after the accident, the GNFS indicated that it received a distress call at 14:28 hours and immediately dispatched a rescue team from the Anfoega Fire Station to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team realised that the crash involved a Howo tipper truck (registration GN-4585-25) and a Daewoo Matiz (registration GW-5674-19) carrying eight passengers.

The Matiz driver and two passengers were trapped inside the severely mangled vehicle. The rescue team successfully freed the trapped victims, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers later succumbed to their injuries at the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital.

The tipper truck's driver sustained injuries while his mate escaped unharmed. The six injured victims, consisting of the tipper driver and five passengers from the Daewoo Matiz, has been rushed to the hospital before rescue personnel arrived.

Eyewitness account on Kpando-Aziave road crash

An eyewitnesses who spoke to the GNFS is reported to have stated that the Daewoo Matiz veered into the lane of the oncoming tipper truck, causing the collision.

The small vehicle was completely destroyed upon impact, while the truck suffered damage to its windscreen, front bumper, right headlight, and fenders.

Police officers assisted at the scene, and the GNFS team cleared debris to restore traffic flow. The body of the deceased driver has been handed over to police for further procedures.

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel at the accident scene on the Kpando-Aziave road on December 5, 2025.

Two die in Accra-Kumasi Highway crash

The tragic Kpando-Aziave accident comes barely 24 hours after a fatal collision of two cars on the Anyinam-Enyiresi stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway claimed the lives of two people.

The accident which occurred on Thursday, December 4, 2025, also had 13 others sustaining various degrees of injuries

Photos from the accident scene shared online and an eyewitness account sparked mixed reactions online.

