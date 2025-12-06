A video of an emotional incident that ensued at the funeral grounds of Ernest Yaw Kumi has left many people sad

It all happened when Kojo Oppong Nkrumah began to shed tears as the casket of the late NPP MP was brought to the funeral grounds

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have sympathised with the bereaved family on their loss

The rank and file of the New Patriotic Party thronged Akwatia in the Eastern Region to attend the funeral of Ernest Yaw Kumi on December 6.

A moving scene that caught the attention of many occurred when the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayeribi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, was seen shedding tears at the event.

The NPP MP, who sat next to Sammy Awuku, could not control his tears as the golden casket of the late former Akwatia MP was brought to the burial grounds.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Magical TV showed him simply picking his handkerchief to wipe his eyes, after which he put back his spectacles and tried to compose himself.

The emotional video, captioned “Hon Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah can’t control his tears as the body of late Hon Ernest Kumi arrives at his residence for the final funeral rite,” has generated over 5,000 likes and 70 comments.

Ernest Kumi's widow pays tribute

Mavis Kumi, the widow of Ernest Kumi, also left attendees emotional with a powerful tribute at the funeral grounds.

She expressed sorrow over the demise of her husband but promised to cherish the memories they both shared and to keep him in her heart and love him always.

“I love you, babe, and in my next life, I would still choose you again. You fought a good fight and will forever be my baby. I love you,” she said in tears.

The funeral was well attended by both NPP and NDC stalwarts who came to honour Ernest Yaw Kumi, who died on July 7, 2025, in Accra.

