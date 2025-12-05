Regal Prophet Bismark Nana Osei Boateng has stirred reactions on social media with a chilling prophecy about Daddy Lumba's funeral

In a video, he warned that tragedy would befall either Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni if the late singer's funeral proceeds without spiritual intervention

The prophet called on Roman Fada and the family to contact him before the funeral, stressing that he foresaw Lumba’s death before it happened

Ghanaian man of God, Bismark Nana Osei Boateng, popularly known as the Regal Prophet, has stoked alarm on social media with a prophecy about Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Regal prophet shares a chilling prophecy about Daddy Lumba's funeral. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, BismarkNanaBoateng/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The founder and leader of the Grace Prophetic Ministry, who claims to have foreseen the musician’s death, has warned that tragedy would befall his family, specifically one of his two wives, if his funeral is held without spiritual intervention.

Since the death of the late highlife legend, a legal battle has broken out between his two wives.

Akosua Serwaa filed a legal case at the Kumasi High Court seeking to be declared as his sole legal wife.

On November 29, 2025, the High Court threw out the case, affirming both women as the wives and widows of the late legend.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the man of God said there were hidden issues surrounding Daddy Lumba’s death, which would lead to tragedy if his funeral goes ahead before they are solved.

“After his funeral, there is a lot of trouble ahead for his two wives. If Roman Fada would listen to me, I want to speak to me before he is buried, otherwise the tragedy that would befall the family would be massive. Because I told them that there are a lot of things involved in Daddy Lumba's death, that's the earlier prophecy I gave about his death,” he said.

The prophet added that if no one reaches out, either Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni would face a massive tragedy after the funeral.

“If we bury him without solving these issues, we are going to hear of a tragedy in the family. Especially regarding either of his two widows, Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni. So whoever loves their life and wants salvation from God should reach out before the burial. Otherwise, if they do nothing, we would see what would happen in this country. It's the same way I prophesied Lumba's death; nothing was done, and it happened,” he warned.

The Regal Prophet reshared the prophecy, which he said was made two months ago, ahead of Daddy Lumba's funeral, scheduled for December 13.

The TikTok video of Prophet Osei Boateng’s warning is below.

