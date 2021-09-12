Cristiano Ronaldo was the man of the moment on Saturday, September 11, as he struck twice to guide Man United to a 4-1 win over Newcastle

Former Nigeria international Dele Olorundare has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest ever footballer.

Opinion has always been divided among fans on who between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time.

However, according to Olorundare, Ronaldo has rightfully earned that crown following a dream second debut for Man United on Saturday, September 11.

The Portuguese talisman was the match hero for United as he struck twice to inspire the Red Devils to a 4-1 win over struggling Newcastle.

This was his first match since sealing a stunning return to the Theatre of Dreams this summer from Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner put his side ahead on the stroke of halftime before completing a thrilling brace minutes after the hour-mark.

Following Ronaldo's heroics, Olorundare now contends the forward is the greatest of all time and now his football nemesis, Messi.

“What a way to mark a return to Manchester United! Again, Ronaldo has shown that age is just a number in the beautiful game,” Olorundare told Goal.

“I feel his performance against Newcastle United has just put an end to the unending debate on who is greater between Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi. That is now over and it is crystal clear that the Portuguese legend is the greatest of all time," he added.

Meanwhile, the huge result catapulted United to the summit of the Premier League table with 10 points from four matches.

Ronaldo's mum reduced to tears

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ronaldo’s mother could not hold back her tears as she watched her son make a dream second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle.

Dolores Aveiro was spotted in a ball of emotions after her son’s first goal, which erupted fans at the Stretford End.

The photo was initially posted by a Twitter user identified as Ambo_91, who accompanied it with the caption:

"Ronaldo’s Mum behind me after him scoring, my heart cannot cope."

