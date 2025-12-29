The family of Dr Edmund Arthur announced the date and venue for his one-week observance

The alternative doctor and Balm of Gilead Clinic CEO passed away on December 22, 2025, aged 39

Dr Arthur was remembered for his cancer advocacy and popular health television programme, Your Kitchen, Your Pharmacy

As Ghanaians mourn the passing of popular alternative doctor, Dr Edmund Arthur, his family has released the date and venue of his one-week observation.

Dr Edmund Arthur, a media personality, food nutritionist, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balm of Gilead Clinic, reportedly died on December 22, 2025.

Sylvester Arhin, a close associate of the deceased, shared the tragic news in a viral post on Facebook.

“R.I.P. Elder Dr. Edmund Arthur. This loss is painful and difficult to accept. Dr. Edmund Arthur was more than a colleague — he was a brother: loving, caring, and a giver without measure,” he wrote.

The Ghanaian branch of BF Suma, the global health and wellness company, also confirmed the popular doctor’s passing on its Facebook page.

"... We mourn the loss of a man of wisdom, compassion, and service, whose dedication to health and humanity touched countless lives... May his noble legacy continue to inspire many. Rest in perfect peace, Elder Dr Edmund Arthur."

According to reports, the late 39-year-old medical practitioner was a survivor of stage three head and neck cancer. His cancer battle, he once said, contributed significantly towards his practise and advocacy.

He was also a prominent media personality who hosted the popular television show Your Kitchen, Your Pharmacy, which aired on Pent TV Ghana and DSTV and GoTV Ghana.

A recent Facebook post by BF Suma announced the date and location of the deceased's one-week observance.

According to the flyer circulating online, Dr Edmund Arthur's one-week observance is scheduled on January 8, 2026, at Adako Jachie event centre by 6 a.m.

Who was Dr Edmund Arthur?

The late Dr Edmund Arthur was a clinical nutritionist and food technologist with a background in science and a Master’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics.

He also had considerable expertise in clinical counselling, agronomy, environmental health, and herbal medicine.

Dr Arthur was the CEO of Balm of Gilead Clinic, an alternative medicine clinic specialising in the treatment of numerous ailments, particularly cancer. He was also the CEO of the Neda Soul Cancer Foundation.

In March 2025, he was adjudged the Most Outstanding in Healthcare Services at the second edition of the Corporate Excellence Awards.

The late Dr Arthur was an Elder of the Church of Pentecost and a national executive member of the Church of Pentecost Health Professionals Network.

