Anthonel Agyapong, a US-based daughter of renowned politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has returned to Ghana for the Christmas festivities.

Kennedy Agyapong's US-based daughter, Anthonel Agyapong, makes a rare public appearance in Ghana for the 2025 Christmas season. Photo source: @anth0nell, @realkenagyapong

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, Anthonel made a rare public appearance in Accra before the first day of the AfroFuture concerts at the El-Wak Stadium.

The annual music and arts event, co-founded by Kennedy Agyapong's eldest son, Kenneth, with his sister Amanda Foriwaa Agyapong as a minority owner, saw electrifying performances from international artists, including Nigeria's Asake and Odumodublvck.

Anthonel flaunts beauty after return to Ghana

In a series of photos she shared on her official Instagram page, Anthonel was spotted at the premises of her father's luxury mansion as she prepared to attend the AfroFuture concert with her siblings and friends.

In the photos, Kennedy's daughter looked gorgeous in a Heidi mini dress in Tan, as she flaunted her beautiful face with makeup and braids. Her short dress also showed off her long legs.

Anthonel complemented her look with gold earrings, bangles, an anklet, and high heels.

Who is Anthonel Agyapong?

Anthonel Agyapong is one of the 22 children of the presidential candidate hopeful of the main opposition party in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She is often called by many, including her family and her friends, the female version of her father due to their striking resemblance.

The older daughter of the former Assin Central MP graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Public Health Science.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter gets admission to Howard University's College of Dentistry. Photo source: @anth0nell

Anthonel, an avid pescatarian and model, previously worked as a COVID-19 scientist at a laboratory in Washington, D.C., in the US during the pandemic.

In August 2024, she announced that she had gained admission to the prestigious Howard University College of Dentistry.

Holding a glass plaque that indicated she was a future dentist, Anthonel recounted that she had wanted to be a dentist since she was 16.

Anthonel's public appearance in Ghana stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nyamekyel commented:

"Alexa, play who’s that girl by Ayra Starr."

Ramata_cisse said:

"Mouthwatering 😍."

Tinanugey wrote:

"Wow, you are glowing."

Kennedy's daughter Nana Akua campaigns for father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, Nana Akua, campaigned for her father after the former MP filed his nomination to contest the flagbearership of the NPP.

In a video, the teenager wore her father's campaign T-shirt and appealed to party sympathisers to join his movement and make him the opposition party's next presidential candidate.

Nana Akua's campaign efforts to win votes for her father triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, as Kenpong aims to eclipse Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party.

