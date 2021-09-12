Thomas Tuchel has taken issue with Saul Niguez's debut despite Chelsea securing a 3-0 win over Aston Villa

Niguez, who joined the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid struggled to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League as he made his bow for the Blues

Tuchel had to withdraw the Spaniard at half-time even as his wards went on to hammer their visitors at home

Thomas Tuchel has criticised Saul Niguez's debut for Chelsea during his side's 3-0 comfortable win over Aston Villa on Saturday, September 11.

Saul Niguez started in the middle of the park against Aston Villa as he made his bow for the Blues. Photo by Craig Mercer.

Source: Getty Images

Niguez completed a stunning switch to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day, linking up with the Blues from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

While the transfer appeared as a decent piece of business, Tuchel was not impressed with the Spaniard's debut in his new colours.

The German tactician did not waste time drafting the midfielder into his team as he handed him a place in the starting XI against visiting Aston Villa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

However, he regretted the decision as his new signing struggled to adapt right away to the pace of play in the Premier League.

Tuchel was consequently forced to replace him at halftime as his wards went on to secure a huge 3-0 win.

While discussing Niguez's debut, the former PSG boss admitted the Spain international struggled and made "big mistakes" during his EPL bow.

"I had the feeling that he struggled. There were some big mistakes, passing mistakes, and he struggled with the intensity. You could see he isn’t fully adapted," Goal quoted Tuchel saying.

He, however, was quick to take responsibility for Niguez's nightmare debut.

"It's completely my responsibility. I had the feeling he could jump in for us and play at that level. I [then] thought it was maybe better to change him, but it doesn’t change anything [about how I see him]," he added.

Lukaku shines vs Aston Villa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Chelsea vs Aston Villa saw Romelu Lukaku continue his sensational run in the English Premier League.

The Belgian grabbed a brace in the encounter while Mateo Kovacic was also on the score sheet for the hosts.

Aston Villa proved they were no pushovers during the encounter, but Thomas Tuchel's side claimed all three points.

Source: Yen Newspaper