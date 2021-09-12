In the September 11 attack also 9/11, terrorists hijacked and crashed four planes into the World Trade Centre in New York City

Michelle Obama has recounted events on Tuesday, September 11, 2001, when the United States of America (USA) suffered what is now considered the deadliest terrorist attack in human history.

Dubbed September 11 attack, and also commonly referred to as 9/11, terrorists hijacked and crashed four commercial planes into the World Trade Centre in New York City.

The attack, which claimed the lives of over 3000 people, was allegedly orchestrated by the late Islamic terrorist group, al Qaeda, leader Osama bin Laden.

Dropping daughter at school

On the morning of that day, Barack Obama's wife Michelle said she had spent time with their girls, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, in Chicago.

The American attorney said it was Malia's first day at nursery school and she had just dropped her.

"It was Malia’s first day of nursery school—I remember taking her photo, dropping her off for the very first time, and feeling those pangs of separation from my baby," said Michelle.

Later, the celebrated author said she bucked Sasha, her newborn at that time, into her car seat and while she was driving back home, she heard the news of the attack on the radio.

"Uncertainty and anxiety set in almost immediately. What was happening? Had the world just changed? What kind of future were our girls going to enter?" she posed.

While remembering the attack through her Instagram on Saturday, September 11, 2021, Michelle condoled with the families that lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

She implored her followers to make sure they honour all those attack memories by displaying acts of kindness, compassion, courage and resilience.

"They are the values that lifted us up twenty years ago. And I hope they can guide us all, not just on an anniversary like this, but every single day," she added.

Malia's birthday

On Sunday, July 4, Obama and his wife Michelle celebrated their eldest daughter Malia as she turned 23 years old.

The two went on social media sharing lovely throwback snaps with beautiful messages to honour their young lady, who to them will always be their little girl.

Barack shared a photo of him enjoying a nice daddy-daughter moment with a very young Malia with a huge smile on his face.

