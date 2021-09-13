Chelsea are yet to suffer defeat this season having won three and drawn once in four of their Premier League fixtures

The side underpinned their title credentials once again this weekend as they blew away Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge

Gary Neville now contends Premier League clubs are going to find it difficult to deal against the Blues who he described as "ominous"

The former defender further named Man United, City and Liverpool among the teams he expects to challenge for the title

Man United legend Gary Neville has claimed Chelsea will be "very difficult to stop" this season following their blistering start to the season.

Thomas Tuchel has led Chelsea to three victories from four matches thus far this season. Photo: Getty Images.

The Blues have collected a total of 10 points from four matches thus far and are yet to suffer any defeat in the league.

Thomas Tuchel's wards were impressive on Saturday, September 11, securing a huge 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

The match saw summer recruit Romelu Lukaku bag a brace to add to Mateo Kovacic's goal to inspire Chelsea to victory.

While the side had a relatively quieter summer transfer window compared to their rivals, Neville still believes they could be the team to beat this season in the title race.

"The talk will all be about Manchester – Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United – but Chelsea I think everyone knows they’re serious," he said.

"We’ve watched them now two or three times this season, I watched them against Liverpool at Anfield and it was a real performance."

"They’re just a good team. Good at Arsenal, they’ve got Tottenham next week away from home, that will be interesting," he added.

The former England international went on to add Liverpool among teams he feels could mount a serious challenge on the title race.

"Obviously, everyone is looking to predict the champions earlier – Manchester United? Chelsea? City? – but Liverpool are really in it. They really are in it," the legendary Man United defender observed.

Lukaku to retire knee celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Romelu Lukaku has vowed to stop celebrating with knee slides after he tore his socks during Chelsea's weekend victory over Aston Villa.

Incidentally, he will not be the first Chelsea player to retire from the celebration, with Blues icon Eden Hazard revealing scabs he was left with after performing the move himself in 2018.

"Look, look, the celebration - the sliding knee. I need to stop this," Hazard said at the time.

