The Telecel Ghana Music Awards will continue at the Accra International Conference's Grand Arena for its 27th edition

This follows a last-minute venue change from the initially announced Palms Convention Centre at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

Hotly anticipated nominees for Artiste of the Year include Black Sherif and Stonebwoy

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

TGMA 2026 Returns to Accra International Confrence Centre's Grand Arena in Last-Minute Venue Change

Source: Instagram

Organisers announced a last-minute change of venue for this year's ceremony, moving the event from the Palms Convention Centre back to its traditional home.

The 27th edition of the awards, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2026, will now be held at the Grand Arena.

The switch effectively returns the ceremony to the venue most associated with the awards, which has historically hosted the event over the years.

In a statement released on May 5, 2025, Charterhouse, the organisers, noted that:

"The move to the Grand Arena reflects the evolving scale and production ambition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards. With its expansive capacity, advanced technical infrastructure, and enhanced production flexibility, the Grand Arena offers the ideal environment to deliver the world-class experience that audiences have come to expect. As the home of the TGMA since 2019, the venue is purpose-built to support the dynamic staging, broadcast, and audience engagement requirements that define the awards."

See the statement on Instagram below:

This year's edition is expected to feature live performances, major award presentations, and appearances from top figures in Ghana's music industry.

The Artiste of the Year category remains one of the most hotly anticipated of the night, with nominees including Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Diana Hamilton, Medikal, and Wendy Shay.

Source: YEN.com.gh