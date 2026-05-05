NPP's Dr Kingsley Agyemang Denies NIB Arrest Over Alleged Scholarship Fraud Claims
- The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South has officially reacted to viral reports that he was arrested and detained by the National Intelligence Bureau
- Reports suggested he was questioned over alleged scholarship-related fraud during his time as the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat
- An invitation for questioning was reportedly sent through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has reportedly reacted to claims that he was intercepted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).
According to reports by Ghanaweb, the NPP official urged the public to disregard the information, stating that they should "ignore the rumours".
Kingsley Agyemang denies arrest rumours
The reports, which circulated on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, alleged that the lawmaker was needed for questioning regarding an ongoing corruption case. The investigation is said to be linked to his previous role as the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.
The case involves allegations of scholarship-related fraud that reportedly took place under the administration of the immediate past president, Nana Akufo-Addo. While some reports claimed Dr Agyemang was questioned and later released, the MP according to a video referenced by Ghanaweb has maintained that he was not arrested as being suggested online.
The NIB, formerly known as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), reportedly processed the invitation through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.
NIB searches home of former NEIP CEO
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the former National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme CEO Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's home was searched by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).
This was part of investigations into allegations of the sale of government-funded overseas scholarships.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh