The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South has officially reacted to viral reports that he was arrested and detained by the National Intelligence Bureau

Reports suggested he was questioned over alleged scholarship-related fraud during his time as the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat

An invitation for questioning was reportedly sent through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has reportedly reacted to claims that he was intercepted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

MP Dr Kingsley Agyemang reportedly denies NIB arrest over alleged scholarship fraud during the Akuffo Addo administration. Image credit: Dr Kingsley Agyemang/X

Source: UGC

According to reports by Ghanaweb, the NPP official urged the public to disregard the information, stating that they should "ignore the rumours".

Kingsley Agyemang denies arrest rumours

The reports, which circulated on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, alleged that the lawmaker was needed for questioning regarding an ongoing corruption case. The investigation is said to be linked to his previous role as the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

The case involves allegations of scholarship-related fraud that reportedly took place under the administration of the immediate past president, Nana Akufo-Addo. While some reports claimed Dr Agyemang was questioned and later released, the MP according to a video referenced by Ghanaweb has maintained that he was not arrested as being suggested online.

The NIB, formerly known as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), reportedly processed the invitation through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

NIB searches home of former NEIP CEO

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the former National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme CEO Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's home was searched by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

This was part of investigations into allegations of the sale of government-funded overseas scholarships.

Source: YEN.com.gh