King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom has caused admiration on the internet after he flaunted his first daughter

A photo shared online showed his wife, Queen Nandi, passionately holding their adorable baby girl, Charo

The image has caught the attention of many on social media, as they flooded the comment section to react

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Kofi Offeh, also known as King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom, has melted hearts after he flaunted his first daughter.

King Atehene sparks admiration after unveiling his stunning first daughter. Image credit: Atehene

Source: Facebook

The proud father shared a glimpse of the young girl, and fans couldn’t help but admire her beauty.

In a photo shared on his TikTok page, his wife, Queen Nandi, wearing white with a touch of red, was seen holding their beautiful baby daughter.

Charo Destiny Offeh, as they called her, was also seen in a yellow outfit with her adorable hair nicely grown, unveiling her natural look.

In another video, Queen Nandi alleged that the British Government had taken Charo from them.

“Her name is Princess Charo Destiny Offeh, stolen by the British Government and separated from her entire family. She is the 1st daughter of King Atehene,” he wrote.

The photos of King Atehene's daughter have triggered admiration on social media, with many dropping a comment for her.

The TikTok post of King Atehene's daughter, Charo Destiny Offeh, is below:

Reactions after King Atehene flaunted his daughter

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after King Atehene flaunted his first daughter.

Morrison wrote:

“A photocopy of her dad. She is very beautiful.”

Mushy Peas wrote:

“Like father, like daughter. She is beautiful.”

Henry Ronny wrote:

“You could have been a beautiful family, but you chose the wrong path.”

A TikTok video of King Atehene and his family is below:

King Atehene deported from Scotland

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Kofi Offeh arrived in Ghana after being deported from Scotland, where he and his 'tribe' were evicted from a forest in Jedburgh.

Following his return, he met the popular media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani at the Accra International Airport, where he emphatically stated that his mission is far from over.

According to him, he would establish a new kingdom in Ghana, detailing that his next destination is Sunyani, a place he described as 'Sun City' and where 'the sunshine starts in Ghana'.

Following his return, he met the popular media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani at the Accra International Airport, where he emphatically stated that his mission is far from over.

According to him, he would establish a new kingdom in Ghana, detailing that his next destination is Sunyani, a place he described as 'Sun City' and where 'the sunshine starts in Ghana'.

King Atehene of the self-proclaimed Kubala Kingdom insisted that his identity remains unchanged despite the deportation, explaining that his authority is not tied to a specific location but follows him wherever he goes.

A few days after he arrived in Ghana, Kofi Offeh announced his presence in Sunyani, causing a stir on social media.

Kofi Offeh announces his presence in Sunyani following his deportation from Scotland. Image credit: Atehene

Source: UGC

Lawyer speaks about Atehene's Sunyani kingdom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a legal practitioner had spoken about self-proclaimed King Atehene’s claim of coming to take over Ghana.

Mari-Gold Mawuena Allotey Esq stated that his words could amount to causing disorder and misrepresentation, which could lead to prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh