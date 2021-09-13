A man has taken to social media to celebrate becoming a citizen of Germany after more than 8 years of residing in the country

Victor Akinbodunse had left Nigeria two days after the completion of his national service for graduate studies in Germany

Counting his blessings, Victor said he now has a beautiful wife, two lovely kids, a home, a job and two master's degrees

Congratulations have poured in for a Nigerian man on social media as he announced becoming a citizen of Germany.

Victor Akinbodunse, a graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure said that he had left Nigeria to pursue a master's degree at the University of Sustainable Development Eberswalde, Germany two days after his national service.

In a LinkedIn post, Victor stated that after more than 8 years of persistence, commitment and dedication he is finally a citizen.

Victor counts his blessings

Sharing cute family photos as he was presented with the citizenship certificate, Victor highlighted all his achievements.

According to Victor, apart from becoming a German, he proudly has two master's degrees, a beautiful wife, two lovely kids, a good job and a home.

Victor went on to appreciate his dad whose financial contributions was pivotal to his academic successes

Social media users react

Yaqub Omofoyewa said:

"Behind every success story, there are series of ladder. Indeed "The rest is history today..." Your story is quite incomplete without telling how rough this path can be.

"I already have my blue ball pen & paper to tell my own story one day. Knowing that you are part of my story as well... I can't stop congratulating you my big brother, your motivations still lingers in my memory everyday.

"Thank you!!!"

Matthias Schueller stated:

"Congratulations, Victor.

"This is a great story of passion and success. I am German by birth and very proud of you. I know from my own experience that starting a new life in a foreign country is not easy but I never regretted this.

"Life can be such an incredible journey if you have the chance and dare to take your destiny in your own hands. You did it. Continue the good work and make a difference for those that struggle and are left behind. God bless you and your family."

Alexander Jaross wrote:

"Congratulations and more than deserved. You can be very proud about your accomplishments, really admirable. Thanks for supporting us in Germany."

Folasade Adeboyejo remarked:

"Congratulations Victor Akinbodunse. Thanks for representing Germans culturally. Your dressing reminded me of "Oktoberfest."

