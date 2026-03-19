A resurfaced family photo has drawn attention to Frank Donkor’s surviving child after losing his two sons in the Tema plane crash

Social media users reacted emotionally as the reality of the family’s loss began to sink in

Her quiet presence in a throwback photo drew sympathy, as people reflected on what she is left to carry after the tragedy

A new layer has been added to the heartbreaking Tema aircraft crash story as details about the family of the victims continue to emerge.

Elder Frank Donkor’s surviving child appears as the family story unfolds after tragedy. Image credit: Elder Frank Donkor

Source: Facebook

Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, the two brothers who lost their lives in the crash, are now being remembered not just as victims but as part of a close-knit family.

Recent revelations and resurfaced photos have shown that the two were not the only children of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor and Sarah Donkor.

Elder Frank Donkor reportedly had three children

The family is now understood to have three children: Captain Frank Donkor, their daughter, and Elijah Donkor, the youngest.

A photo of the family, which has since gone viral, shows the parents standing proudly with the late Elijah and her sister, a memory now described by many as frozen in time.

In the image, the family appears joyful and united, unaware of the tragedy that would later strike.

Frank Donkor's daughter surfaced online

The daughter of Hebron Prayer camp, who has largely remained out of the public spotlight, has now become part of the conversation as people try to piece together the full picture of the Donkor family.

Online, many Ghanaians have reacted emotionally to the resurfaced photo, with some expressing sorrow over how the family has been affected.

The image has intensified the human side of the tragedy, moving the focus beyond headlines to the lives and bonds that existed before the crash.

Check out the throwback photo on Facebook below:

Attention has now quietly shifted to the daughter, who many see as the couple's only surviving child.

Her presence in the resurfaced family photo has struck a deep emotional chord, as people reflect on what it means to lose both a firstborn and a lastborn in such a tragic way.

For many, her story now carries a different weight. While she has remained out of the spotlight, the conversations around her have grown, with Ghanaians expressing sympathy and concern for what she is going through behind the scenes.

The image of her standing between her brothers has become a powerful symbol, one that continues to stir emotions as the reality of the loss settles in.

Details of the life and career of Hebron prayer camp founder Elder Frank Donkor's son, Captain Frank Donkor Jnr, emerge after his death. Image credit: @gossips24tv, HebronPrayerCamp/Facebook

Source: UGC

Biography of Captain Frank Donkor Jr.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor Jnr, a seasoned pilot and instructor with over 12,000 flight hours, died alongside his brother in a tragic Tema plane crash.

The aircraft (9G-ADV), en route from Ho to Accra, lost contact mid-flight before crashing at Oninku Park on March 16, 2026.

YEN.com.gh has taken a closer look at the personal life and career of the eldest son of the Hebron Prayer Camp founder, Elder Frank Donkor.

Source: YEN.com.gh