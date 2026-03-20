Thomas Tuchel has named a star-studded 35-man squad for this month’s international friendlies against Uruguay and Japan

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane headlines the England selection as the Three Lions step up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup

The back-to-back games will serve as key dress rehearsals, with England also set to face Ghana, Croatia and Panama at the tournament

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England have unveiled a 35-man squad ahead of their upcoming friendlies later this month, with manager Thomas Tuchel naming a blend of established stars and returning faces.

Harry Kane, who recently put Ghanaian fans in fear with his impressive goal against Atalanta, headlines the group, while several notable inclusions and recalls have caught attention.

Thomas Tuchel announces a 35-man squad for England's pre-World Cup friendlies against Uruguay and Japan in March. Photo by Visionhaus and Sam Corum/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel names 35-man England squad

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire earns a recall following improved performances since the arrival of Michael Carrick as interim Red Devils boss.

Kobbie Mainoo, who has Ghanaian roots, also returns to the setup, adding depth to the midfield. James Garner receives his first senior call-up following a steady rise in form with Everton.

Experienced names such as Jordan Henderson are included. However, Tuchel's inclusion of Jude Bellingham raises some eyebrows. The Real Madrid star has been sidelined since January 28 due to a hamstring injury.

Providing clarity on his decision to name a 35-man squad for the camp, Tuchel explained, as cited by Sun Sport:

“We decided to divide it into basically two camps, almost, so we bring players in that we haven’t seen who haven’t played so much to open up the picture, and the competition for plane tickets to the US.

“Then from Friday and Saturday, a group of players will come into camp – ten or eleven players who get a rest before, and we will then go with a new group and mix of players into the match against Japan.”

Below is the full England squad list:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Jason Steele, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Harry Maguire, Nico O’Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Anderson, Jude Bellingham, James Garner, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke

England will face Ghana, Croatia and Panama in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

England to face Uruguay and Japan in friendlies

The Three Lions will begin their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with friendlies against Uruguay on March 27 and Japan on March 31, with both matches set to be played at Wembley.

Looking further ahead, Tuchel’s side have been drawn in Group L at the upcoming tournament, where they will face Croatia, Panama and the Black Stars of Ghana.

They will also step up their preparations in June with additional friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida.

Ghana names squad for March friendlies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo named four new players in Ghana’s national team squad for the upcoming international friendlies.

The Black Stars will face Austria and Germany during the March international break.

Source: YEN.com.gh