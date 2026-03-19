A resurfaced video of Elder Frank Donkor and his wife preaching gratitude to God has stirred deep emotions after losing their two sons

Captain Frank Donkor Jnr and his junior brother, Elijah Donkor, died in a tragic plane crash in Tema on March 16, 2026

Ghanaians have reacted with sympathy, reflecting on the couple’s past message of faith amid their current grief

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A resurfaced video of Elder Frank Donkor and his wife speaking about giving thanks to God in all circumstances has evoked sorrow online after the Tema plane tragedy.

Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor and Wife’s Gratitude Message Resurfaces After Sons’ Death

Source: Facebook

The founder and leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp and his wife lost two of their children in the aeroplane crash, which occurred on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor Jnr and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor were in the microlight aircraft en route to Accra when the tragedy occurred.

In a statement, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) expressed knowledge of the crash and pledged to communicate further updates once an investigation has been carried out to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

The Facebook post with the press statement from the GCAA is below.

Video of Frank Donkor and wife resurfaces

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Tily Gossips, a resurfaced video of Elder Frank Donkor and his wife sparked emotions among Ghanaians.

The video showed the couple in happier times speaking about their unwavering faith in God and their gratitude for everything he has done for them.

Elder Frank Donkor said God has done so much for him and his family, and thus, he had no option but to be grateful to him, no matter the circumstances he finds himself in.

His wife also echoed his message as they displayed their infectious positivity and love for the God they served.

Social media users expressed sorrowful reactions to the video, contrasting their past joy with the grief of their current circumstances.

The TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor and his wife is below.

Reactions to Frank Donkor and wife’s message

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the resurfaced video of Elder Frank Donkor and his wife speaking about God.

Apostle Lydia said:

"Elder Donkor and Mama Sarah, awwww. May the Lord strengthen you."

Amponsem Kofi Evans wrote:

"His posture won't be the same today. Let's not do that. He is human, and he will grieve."

BRIDGET AMENFI commented:

"Our God will show himself greatly in strengthening you, true servant of God."

Source: YEN.com.gh