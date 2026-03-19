EOCO Tags Abu Trica’s Mansion With Investigation Notice As Neighbor’s Video Sparks Reactions
- A neighbour identified as Baby Lion had shared a viral TikTok video showing Abu Trica’s mansion with a red EOCO investigation notice on the wall
- The notice indicated the property had become part of an ongoing probe by the Economic and Organised Crime Office, raising fresh concerns online
- The development had added more attention to Abu Trica’s legal troubles, as discussions about his alleged wealth and case continued to grow
A new twist has surfaced in the ongoing fraud case involving Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, as a video allegedly taken by a neighbour has stirred fresh conversations online.
In the now viral clip circulating on TikTok, a man identified as Baby Lion, who claims to live close to Abu Trica, captured what appears to be the exterior of the embattled figure’s mansion.
What caught attention instantly was a bold red notice fixed on the fence wall of the property.
Investigation notice placed on Abu Trica's mansion
The inscription on the wall read, “Notice! This property is a subject of EOCO investigation,” suggesting that Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office has officially marked the house as part of its ongoing probe.
The video did not take long to gain traction, with many users expressing wonder at the development.
Some questioned how things escalated so quickly, while others pointed to the flashy lifestyle that had previously been associated with Abu Trica.
Baby Lion, in his caption, wrote, “My neighbour, Abu Trica's house just got confiscated by EOCO, saying it’s under investigation,” a statement that further fueled reactions across social media.
EOCO has yet to issue a statement
Although EOCO has not publicly issued a detailed statement specifically about the mansion in the video, the notice aligns with standard procedures in cases involving suspected financial crimes.
Properties believed to be linked to alleged illegal activities are often tagged and restricted as investigations continue.
Court issues new directive in Abu Trica's extradition case after appearance for verdict hearing, video
This development comes at a time when Abu Trica is already facing serious legal battles, including possible extradition over fraud-related offences.
The emergence of the mansion video has added another layer to the situation, drawing even more public attention to the case.
Watch the TikTok video below:
For many, the image of the once-admired property now carrying an investigation notice paints a sharp contrast. It has also sparked conversations about wealth, accountability, and the risks tied to unexplained riches.
As it stands, it remains unclear whether the property has been fully seized or is simply under temporary restriction pending further investigation. What is certain, however, is that authorities are tightening their grip as the case unfolds.
With court proceedings still ongoing, many are watching closely to see what happens next, both in Ghana and beyond.
Community members react to Abu Trica's case
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some members of the Swedru community have appealed to John Dramani Mahama over Abu Trica's legal woes.
The socialite is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and others.
The call to President Mahama has sparked a massive debate on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Editorial Assistant at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5-years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him on blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.