A neighbour identified as Baby Lion had shared a viral TikTok video showing Abu Trica’s mansion with a red EOCO investigation notice on the wall

The notice indicated the property had become part of an ongoing probe by the Economic and Organised Crime Office, raising fresh concerns online

The development had added more attention to Abu Trica’s legal troubles, as discussions about his alleged wealth and case continued to grow

A new twist has surfaced in the ongoing fraud case involving Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, as a video allegedly taken by a neighbour has stirred fresh conversations online.

Abu Trica’s mansion trends as an EOCO investigation notice highlights the condition of the property. Image credit: Baby Lion, Abu Trica, Daily Post Ghana

Source: UGC

In the now viral clip circulating on TikTok, a man identified as Baby Lion, who claims to live close to Abu Trica, captured what appears to be the exterior of the embattled figure’s mansion.

What caught attention instantly was a bold red notice fixed on the fence wall of the property.

Investigation notice placed on Abu Trica's mansion

The inscription on the wall read, “Notice! This property is a subject of EOCO investigation,” suggesting that Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office has officially marked the house as part of its ongoing probe.

The video did not take long to gain traction, with many users expressing wonder at the development.

Some questioned how things escalated so quickly, while others pointed to the flashy lifestyle that had previously been associated with Abu Trica.

Baby Lion, in his caption, wrote, “My neighbour, Abu Trica's house just got confiscated by EOCO, saying it’s under investigation,” a statement that further fueled reactions across social media.

EOCO has yet to issue a statement

Although EOCO has not publicly issued a detailed statement specifically about the mansion in the video, the notice aligns with standard procedures in cases involving suspected financial crimes.

Properties believed to be linked to alleged illegal activities are often tagged and restricted as investigations continue.

This development comes at a time when Abu Trica is already facing serious legal battles, including possible extradition over fraud-related offences.

The emergence of the mansion video has added another layer to the situation, drawing even more public attention to the case.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For many, the image of the once-admired property now carrying an investigation notice paints a sharp contrast. It has also sparked conversations about wealth, accountability, and the risks tied to unexplained riches.

As it stands, it remains unclear whether the property has been fully seized or is simply under temporary restriction pending further investigation. What is certain, however, is that authorities are tightening their grip as the case unfolds.

With court proceedings still ongoing, many are watching closely to see what happens next, both in Ghana and beyond.

Members of Swedru appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in Abu Trica's case. Image credit: Abu Trica, John Dramani Mahama, Occupy gh

Source: UGC

Community members react to Abu Trica's case

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some members of the Swedru community have appealed to John Dramani Mahama over Abu Trica's legal woes.

The socialite is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and others.

The call to President Mahama has sparked a massive debate on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh