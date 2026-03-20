Elder sister of the Fosu family, Brempomaa, paid a courtesy visit to the Gborbu Wulomo Palace following concerns raised about Daddy Lumba’s burial site

The bereaved sister visited the palace shortly after arriving from Germany, taking steps to ensure proper verification and proceedings regarding her late brother’s burial

Ga-Adangbe leaders have threatened action against US-based Ghanaian personality Afia Schwarzenegger over her recent allegations amid controversy surrounding Daddy Lumba’s burial site

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The ongoing dispute between the Gborbu Wulomo Palace and the former Abusuapanin of the late Daddy Lumba family, Kofi Owusu, has taken a significant turn.

Gborbu Wulomo Palace engages with Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Brempomaa and family over burial site concerns. Image credit: Gossips24/YouTube

Source: Youtube

In a YouTube video shared by Gossips24, the eldest sibling of the late musician, Akosua Serwaa, along with a few immediate family members, escorted by longtime family friend Papa Shee, paid a courtesy visit to the Gborbu Wulomo Palace.

According to Papa Shee, the visit was intended to honour the Ga traditional leaders following concerns they had raised about the burial of the late musician.

Reports and social media speculation suggest that Daddy Lumba may have been buried at his East Legon home on Ga land without the proper traditional rites being observed.

During the visit, the family emphasised their reliance on the palace to verify the actual burial site of their late brother, amidst widespread social media claims. Brempomaa, the elder sister, stated that she had not seen her brother since his passing and wished to know the location of his burial so that proper proceedings could follow.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Meeting postponed to March 24, 2026

Following the courtesy visit, the Ga leaders received the family and engaged in intense deliberations.

After discussions, they announced that the formal meeting between the palace and Daddy Lumba’s family would be postponed to March 24, 2026, to allow for further consultations and verification.

The new development stress the delicate balance between family rights, cultural protocols, and public speculation, as the Ga traditional authorities prepare to oversee a transparent and culturally appropriate resolution.

The Ga-Adangbe traditional leaders caution and threaten action against Afia Schwarzenegger over Daddy Lumba's burial saga. Photo source: GH Brain, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, DADDY LUMBA

Source: Facebook

Ga-Adangbe leaders warn Afia Schwar

Also, the Ga-Adangbe traditional leaders have threatened to take drastic action against US-based Ghanaian online personality Afia Schwarzenegger over her recent allegations against them amid the controversy over Daddy Lumba's burial site.

On Tuesday, March 10, a purported letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office emerged on social media, summoning Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru on March 12.

The letter indicated that his summons was related to widespread reports, including comments made by the Abusuapanin himself, that the late highlife legend had been buried at his residence in East Legon.

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse said that the matter had been brought before him and that Abusuapanin needed to visit his office to explain his actions, which reportedly go against Ga-Adangbe traditions and customs.

The TikTok post with the statement summoning Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu is below:

Ga-Adangbe leaders Threaten To Exhume Daddy Lumba’s Body

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the Ga traditional leaders appeared at the Gborbu-Wulomo’s office in anticipation of their meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

After hours of waiting, the family head failed to show up, sparking anger and irritation among the leaders.

Addressing the media, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah said Abusuapanin’s purported actions had breached Ga law, customs, and traditions.

He said that due to Abusuapanin’s failure to honour their invite, the next step of action would be to storm Lumba’s East Legon residence to exhume the body for the necessary rites to be performed to purify the land.

He said the traditional leaders would sit down and decide on the next step of action to take to ensure the right thing would be done.

In response to the threats, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is a staunch supporter of the Abusuapanin, hurled insults at the Ga-Adangbe leaders on TikTok.

She swore by the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, claiming the Ga community might not be able to exhume Daddy Lumba's body as threatened.

Ga-Adangbe leaders threaten action against Afia Schwarzenegger

In a press briefing on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, speaking on behalf of the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo Palace, dismissed allegations of receiving money and gifts from some members of the late Daddy Lumba's family to speak on the matter.

He also dismissed claims that a dead individual could be buried on land belonging to the Ga-Adangbes without the permission of traditional leaders.

In response to Afia Schwarzenegger's insults, Reverend Ankrah noted that the leaders would locate the whereabouts of the online personality and take action against her over her remarks.

The Instagram video of the Ga-Adangbe leaders threatening action against Afia Schwarzenegger is below:

Daddy Lumba's children speak amid burial saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's children spoke amid the saga around the burial site of their late father.

In a public statement, the late music icon's children noted that matters relating to his burial arrangements were private family matters.

Daddy Lumba's children also appealed to the public and media to grant them privacy to mourn their late father.

Source: YEN.com.gh