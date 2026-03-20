Nigerian gospel star JudiKay has announced the birth of her second child, sharing maternity photos that have captivated fans worldwide

In her Instagram post on March 20, 2026, JudiKay confirmed she welcomed her baby girl, Shekinah Umechukwu Opara, on March 14, 2026, expressing immense gratitude

Ghanaian songstress Efya, heavily pregnant, reportedly has married Nigerian artist Tomi Thomas in a private ceremony, with viral videos showcasing her radiant baby bump

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International gospel sensation JudiKay has welcomed her second child, sharing her gratitude and excitement with fans worldwide.

JudiKay celebrates the birth of her second child, a baby girl named Shekinah. Image credit: officialjudikay/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The celebrated Nigerian gospel artist, whose music has inspired and blessed countless lives across Africa and beyond, took to Instagram to share the happy news.

The singer gave birth to a bouncy baby girl on March 14, 2026, naming her Shekinah Umechukwu Opara.

In an emotional Instagram post, JudiKay wrote:

“On the 14th of March 2026, we welcomed our second baby: Shekinah Umechukwu Opara; The Breath and Manifest Glory of the Lord. She is God’s literal love gift to us 😁🥰. Have you seen the Lord fail? 😁…Jesus has the final (scratch that) ONLY say. We are raising this praise RIWÒTITÒ HALLELUYAH 🎶 so loud! All Glory to Jesus.”

Known for popular worship hits such as “More Than Gold” and “Songs of Angel: Ndimozi Binigwe,” JudiKay married Anselem Opara in 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2022, and fans have celebrated the arrival of their second child with heartfelt congratulations.

Read the Instagram details below.

Judikay opens up on sixth miscarriage

Behind the joy, the gospel singer shared the painful journey that preceded this blessing. In a candid Instagram video, she recounted enduring six miscarriages, with the most recent occurring in February 2025.

JudiKay spoke openly about the physical and emotional toll of the loss, which happened after she had passed the three-month mark of her pregnancy.

“In February 2025, I experienced a pain that almost crushed me. I was pregnant for well over three months. One of these days, I was going about my day when I started to experience cramps,” she said.

She described how what initially seemed like mild spotting soon became a devastating confirmation:

“I had the urge to use the washroom. What I thought should be urine was blood. It did not stop. It kept flowing. I was devastated because I understood what that meant automatically. This baby that I lost, that had gone past three months, marked the sixth one.”

Following medical intervention, she underwent a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure due to a missed miscarriage. Reflecting on the aftermath, JudiKay revealed the depth of her grief, especially in moments of silence:

“When I returned home, I thought I was okay. I had cried and shouted whilst they broke the baby and brought the pieces. Everyone would ask, and I would say God gets the glory. But in the silence of the night, I would experience a pain that I could not express. I would wail and cry and say, ‘Jesus, where are you?’”

Her testimony highlights not only the trials she faced but also her unwavering faith and resilience, encouraging women navigating similar experiences.

Ghanaian singer Efya reportedly marries Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas in a private ceremony, with the footage going viral. Photo credit: @efya.

Source: Instagram

Heavily pregnant Efya marries artist Tomi Thomas

Ghanaian singer Efya reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 14, 2026.

The award-winning songstress went viral as she proudly flaunted her baby bump in viral videos from the event.

Singer Efya weds in star-studded ceremony

Ghanaian singer Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly known as Efya, celebrated a significant milestone with a star-studded ceremony.

The 38-year-old artist, who is currently expecting her first child, elegantly showcased her growing baby bump in a stylishly designed outfit during the reception.

For the occasion, the radiant bride donned a custom-made white gown that complemented her figure beautifully, paired with exquisite shoes that added to her graceful appearance.

Singer Efya's beauty was further enhanced by her flawless makeup, which highlighted her features, and her frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded down, creating a captivating look.

The reception was a glamorous affair, attended by fellow celebrities and close friends, all of whom gathered to celebrate this joyous occasion with the new couple.

The Instagram photo is below:

Who is singer Efya’s husband Tomi Thomas?

Tomi Thomas, Efya’s new husband, is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, and performer known for blending Afro-pop, R&B, hip-hop, and dancehall influences.

He first emerged as part of the Nigerian collective Loud On Sound (LOS) before pursuing a solo career, releasing his debut EP Patience in 2014 along with a series of singles that have built him a growing fanbase in Africa and internationally.

Tomi Thomas’s music spans genres including soul, reggae, jazz, and afrobeat, and he has collaborated with numerous artists in Nigeria’s alté and mainstream music scene.

Over the years, he has continued evolving his sound, cementing his place as a creative force in contemporary African music.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian songstress Efya flaunts baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian musician Efya, who flaunted her baby bump during her performances at various concerts.

She looked effortlessly chic in stylish ensembles and an elegant hairstyle as she thrilled her audience, who sang her songs word for word.

Several social media users reacted to Efya's performance videos, which took over the internet, as news of her pregnancy trended.

Source: YEN.com.gh