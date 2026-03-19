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Achraf Hakimi: Real Madrid Reportedly Eye Morocco and PSG Defender
Football

Achraf Hakimi: Real Madrid Reportedly Eye Morocco and PSG Defender

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Real Madrid eye the Moroccan full-back as a long-term solution at right-back, with legend Dani Carvajal set to leave
  • Los Blancos must weigh the cost and squad impact of bringing Hakimi back from Paris Saint-Germain
  • Hakimi’s potential return could spark fierce competition with English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

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Real Madrid are reportedly exploring a sensational return of former full-back Achraf Hakimi to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Sources suggest that Los Blancos are keen to reinforce their defensive options, particularly at right-back, as the club prepares for a transition following the likely departure of veteran stalwart Dani Carvajal.

Achraf Hakimi, Real Madrid transfer news, Hakimi return to Real Madrid, PSG right-back, Dani Carvajal replacement, Real Madrid 2026/27 transfers, UEFA Champions League stars, Hakimi transfer rumours, Los Blancos summer signings
Achraf Hakimi could return to Real Madrid as the club looks to reinforce their defense, with talks underway and an €80 million price tag in focus. Image credit: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP
Source: Getty Images

Carvajal, a club legend who has been synonymous with Real Madrid's success over the past decade, is approaching the twilight of his career.

According to Transfermarkt, Carvajal's contract is expected to expire on June 30, 2026, prompting the Spanish giants to seek a long-term solution to ensure stability on the right flank.

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Hakimi, who previously enjoyed a spell at Madrid before moving on to establish himself as one of Europe’s most dynamic full-backs, is viewed as the ideal candidate to step into the void.

The Moroccan international has impressed at his current club with a blend of blistering pace, attacking instincts, and defensive awareness, qualities that mirror the attributes Carvajal has displayed throughout his tenure.

Achaf Hakimi was outstanding when Paris Saint-Germain won a historic treble in the 2024/25 season, including a maiden Champions League silverware.

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Achraf Hakimi helped PSG secure the 2025 UEFA Champions League title. Image credit: UEFA
Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid eye move for Achraf Hakimi

On Thursday, March 19, a report from Madrid Universal suggests that Real Madrid have been closely monitoring Achraf Hakimi’s development and are considering a potential reunion with the Moroccan full-back.

Hakimi is well-acquainted with the Bernabeu, having risen through the club’s famed La Fábrica academy before leaving to gain regular first-team experience.

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Interestingly, Hakimi himself has previously hinted at a possible return. Last November, his representative remarked,

“In football, nothing is impossible. Real Madrid is his home.”

Such a move would also make sense in a tactical sense, given Hakimi’s strong on-field chemistry with current Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, bringing Hakimi back would not be straightforward. Real Madrid would need to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain, a club with whom relations have occasionally been strained.

According to Madrid Universal, financial considerations are likely to be key, as Madrid are aware that acquiring Hakimi could cost at least €80 million, a hefty sum, even for the Spanish giants.

Beyond the transfer fee, integrating Hakimi could affect existing squad dynamics, particularly in the right-back position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has adapted well since joining Madrid, might face increased competition for his spot.

Such challenges, however, are part and parcel of life at a club of Real Madrid’s stature. No position is ever completely guaranteed, and strategic squad planning often introduces competition where previously there was none, keeping players on their toes and the team competitive at the highest level.

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Confusion as France-born star appears in Black Stars and Togo call-ups

Achraf Hakimi matches Abedi Ayew's record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi joined legendary Ghanaian icon Abedi 'Pele' Ayew in French football’s Champions League history.

His brilliance helped PSG secure their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy with a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan on May 31, 2025, in Munich.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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