Business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has detailed how 1,000 lucky fans will be picked to receive gold in his birthday giveaway, generating nationwide excitement

RNAQ explained that the gold gram fans receive will depend on age, and the full list of winners will be published on the day of the celebration

Excitement builds as RNAQ confirmed live streaming of the full gold giveaway process, including winner announcement and distribution to 1,000 fans

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Richard Nii Armah Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings, has outlined how his gold giveaway to fans will be carried out as part of his birthday celebration on March 21, 2026.

RNAQ shares that the gold tablet giveaway is going to be based on age to enhance long-term investment for recipients. Image credit: richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video, he explained that the initiative forms part of his effort to celebrate with his supporters by offering them something of lasting value.

According to him, giving out money would not be sufficient, hence the decision to distribute gold, which he described as an investment asset that can increase in value over time.

Gold to be shared based on age

The business mogul stated that the gold distribution will range from one gram upwards, depending on the age of the recipients.

He explained that fans between the ages of 18 and 20 will receive one gram of gold, as they have more time to hold onto the asset and allow its value to grow.

According to him, the allocation will increase progressively, with fans above 60 years expected to receive up to five grams of gold, considering they may have less time to wait for the asset to appreciate.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Selection of 1,000 fans

Addressing concerns about how the 1,000 beneficiaries will be selected, RNAQ indicated that the process will not be handled personally.

He stated that the responsibility has been assigned to the National Lottery Authority, which will oversee a random selection process. Names of selected fans will be projected on the day of the celebration for the collection of their gold.

He further noted that the entire process, including the announcement of winners and the distribution, will be streamed live online to ensure transparency and allow the public to follow the event.

RNAQ takes delivery of 1,000 gold tablets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported receiving of gold tablets RNAQ had intended to distribute to fans as part of his upcoming birthday celebrations.

In an Instagram video, the entrepreneur and angel investor was seen welcoming representatives from Goldbod, who delivered the customised gold pieces at his request.

During the presentation, Quaye expressed appreciation after noticing that the tablets had been specially branded to mark his birthday.

The development follows earlier announcements in which he indicated plans to gift gold to supporters, an idea that initially drew mixed reactions online.

With the delivery now completed, preparations appear to be in place for the giveaway scheduled to coincide with his birthday on March 21, 2026, as anticipation builds among followers awaiting the gesture.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Epic throwback photo of RNAQ

Meanwhile, a photo of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has emerged on social media, showing him before his wealth and prominence.

The image was first shared by comedian Funny Face on his Instagram account on Friday, January 9, 2025.

It showed Funny Face and Quaye, the President of RNAQ Holdings, the parent company of Quick Angels and Bills Microfinance, with two others.

The four young men posed together outdoors at night, in what appeared to be a casual, friendly setting, standing close for the camera.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is one of Ghana's richest businessmen at the moment. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @realfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Standing in the middle with Funny Face, RNAQ wore a red and white striped sleeveless (singlet) top, and gestured the two-finger sign with the comedian's hand around his neck.

All four individuals smiled and appeared to be in good spirits, suggesting this was captured during a social gathering or friendly meet-up.

Sharing the photo, Funny Face expressed gratitude to the Almighty, saying:

"To GOD be the Glory 🙏❤️🫶."

See Funny Face's Instagram post below:

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's wealth and fame

It is not known when the photo of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye was taken, but it comes at a time when the businessman has established himself as one of Ghana's richest men.

Aside from establishing many companies and having shares in others over the years, Quaye caught national attention with his wealth in 2025 when he celebrated his 40th birthday.

The grand birthday party brought together prominent personalities in Ghana, and had performances from Stonebwoy, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, and many other artists.

Ahead of the main celebration, Richard Quaye acquired a brand new Bugatti Chiron and a private jet as birthday gifts.

So lavish was his birthday celebration that it triggered a probe by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) into his assets. The show of wealth also triggered rumours about Quaye's source of wealth.

In an interview with Bola Ray, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye detailed parts of his hustle before his breakthrough, indicating that everything about his was legitimate.

He noted that he used to be a kitchen porter who could wash 5,000 dishes while in the UK.

Watch the Instagram video of RNAQ's interview below:

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, later, through his RNAQ Foundation, launched his food bank initiative to offer free meals to Ghanaians in need.

The initiative, which began in five locations, Teshie, Ashaiman, Madina, Odorkor, and Kasoa, has been expanded to other places, including Asafo, Kumasi.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye buys $420k Ferrari Purosangue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Richard Nii-Armah Quaye had added a red Ferrari Purosangue, estimated to cost around $420,000, to his ever-growing fleet of plush cars.

A video which went viral online showed the Ferrari and other cars being moved after clearing at the port. He had initially posted the Ferrari, asking if he should get it for Christmas.

Source: YEN.com.gh