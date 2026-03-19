The Pentagon requests $200 billion in additional funding for the Iran war, awaiting Congress's approval

There is growing unease in Congress that military operations could complicate funding decisions

The US House Speaker supports necessary funding but seeks clarity on military objectives

The Pentagon is seeking $200 billion in additional funds for the Iran war, a sizable amount that is certain to be met with questions from Congress, which would need to approve any new money.

The department sent the request to the White House, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private information.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Source: Original

Asked about the figure at a press conference on March 19, AP reported that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not directly confirm the amount.

This would come after extra funding the Defense Department already received in 2025 in US President Donald Trump’s big tax cuts bill.

Lawmakers have not authorised the war, and Congress is showing growing unease with the military operation’s scope and strategy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said it’s a “dangerous time” and “we have to adequately fund defense.”

Asked whether he supported the amount, Johnson said he has not seen the details, but “I support what’s needed to ensure that the American people remain safe."

While the House and Senate are controlled by the president’s Republican Party many of the more conservative lawmakers are also fiscal hawks, with little political appetite for big spending, on military operations or other matters.

Most Democrats are likely to reject such a request and demand more detailed plans from the Trump administration about the US military goals and objectives.

About the Iran war

Since February 28, joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, which resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, sparked a conflict involving different countries in the Middle East.

Time reported that at least 1,300 people in Iran have died in the conflict.

Iran responded with strikes across the Middle East, targeting several countries hosting US military bases.

Along with firing missiles and drones at Israel and at American bases in the region, Iran has also been targeting energy infrastructure.

This is in addition to its closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which transports 20% of the world's oil, sending oil prices soaring.

Ghanaian citizens injured in Dubai after drone attack

The Government of Ghana has confirmed that two Ghanaian citizens were injured in a drone attack in Dubai today.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirms that two Ghanaian citizens have been injured in a Dubai drone attack. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He further stated that Ghana's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led a team from the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai to visit the victims.

The Ghanaian government has consequently condemned the attack and reiterated its call for an end to the ongoing war in the Middle East triggered by the US.

Iran targets commercial ships and Dubai Airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iran had targeted commercial ships and Dubai Airport, escalating regional tensions amid global energy concerns.

Iran threatens financial institutions in the Middle East, endangering Dubai's economic stability as attacks escalate.

Airstrikes continue in Tehran and Lebanon as the UN discusses measures against Iran's aggression towards Arab nations.

Source: YEN.com.gh